RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Russia shuts down Kazakh oil export terminal

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Russian Black Sea oil terminal used to process exports from Kazakhstan had been ordered to shut down operations for 30 days by a Russian court.

oil factory
oil factory

The court said the stoppage was necessary to prevent possible environmental damage, news agency Interfax reported late on Tuesday.

Recommended articles

Kazakhstan, Russia’s Central Asian neighbour and an ex-Soviet republic, had butted heads with Moscow since the invasion of Ukraine.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev recently offered to supply the European Union with more oil and gas to offset reduced deliveries from Russia.

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) that operates the terminal said Wednesday it was forced to impose the court’s ruling” but planned to appeal against it.

An inspection by Russian authorities found that documentation for emergency plans to deal with oil spills was incomplete, CPC said.

The authorities originally gave the CPC until Nov. 30, to correct the violations, but the regional transport regulator unexpectedly demanded the terminal’s closure on Tuesday, which the court-approved.

Some 80 per cent of Kazakhstan’s oil exports flowed through the terminal in Russia’s southern port city Novorossisk.

The terminal could transport 67 million tons of oil annually.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari swears in 7 new Ministers, announces minor cabinet changes

Buhari swears in 7 new Ministers, announces minor cabinet changes

Prison break: Heavy security presence in Kuje communities

Prison break: Heavy security presence in Kuje communities

El-rufai inaugurates early warning, response committee

El-rufai inaugurates early warning, response committee

Ekweremadu: Court orders NIMC to supply David Ukpo’s biodata to AGF

Ekweremadu: Court orders NIMC to supply David Ukpo’s biodata to AGF

Controversy surrounds Abba Kyari’s whereabouts after attack on Kuje prison

Controversy surrounds Abba Kyari’s whereabouts after attack on Kuje prison

Russia shuts down Kazakh oil export terminal

Russia shuts down Kazakh oil export terminal

I made second best result in 1976 WASC - Ifeanyi Okowa

I made second best result in 1976 WASC - Ifeanyi Okowa

IPOB warns Kwankwaso to stop linking separatist group with Peter Obi

IPOB warns Kwankwaso to stop linking separatist group with Peter Obi

The innovative election monitoring app set to redefine transparency in coming elections

The innovative election monitoring app set to redefine transparency in coming elections

Trending

Taliban meeting of 3,000 attacked in Kabul

Taliban (TheNewYorkTimes)

Taliban bans women from participating in gathering to address national issues

Taliban leader (Reuters)

U.S. Vice President says Joe Biden intends to seek re-election

African Bar Association condemns killing of migrants in Morocco

Mr Hannibal Uwaifo (TODAY)