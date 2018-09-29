Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Russia releases photo of hunger-striking director Sentsov

Oleg Sentsov Russia releases photo of hunger-striking director

Russia's prison service released Saturday a rare photograph of Ukrainian film director Oleg Sentsov on day 139 of his hunger strike in an Arctic colony where he is serving 20 years on terror charges.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service has released this picture showing Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov undergoing an examination at a state hospital in Labytnangi play

Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service has released this picture showing Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov undergoing an examination at a state hospital in Labytnangi

(Russian Federal Penitentiary Service/AFP)

Russia's prison service released Saturday a rare photograph of Ukrainian film director Oleg Sentsov on day 139 of his hunger strike in an Arctic colony where he is serving 20 years on terror charges.

The photograph showed a medic listening to Sentsov's chest. The 42-year-old Kremlin-opponent -- who is 1.9 meters tall -- looked visibly gaunt, thinner and considerably older.

On Friday, the Federal Penitentiary Service said Sentsov was taken to a state hospital in Labytnangi -- a town above the Arctic Circle where he is being held -- for "additional examination and consultations with medical specialists."

Sentsov went on hunger strike in May in the run-up to the World Cup in Russia demanding the release of all Ukrainian political prisoners held by Moscow.

He was arrested after Moscow's 2014 annexation of the Crimea peninsula.

He was sentenced by a Russian court to 20 years behind bars for terrorism and arms trafficking following a trial denounced as "Stalinist" by Amnesty International and also criticised by Kiev, Brussels and Washington.

G7 ambassadors as well as major figures from the world of cinema, from director Jean-Luc Godard to actor Johnny Depp, have all called for Sentsov's release.

During the Venice film festival earlier this month, Hollywood stars urged Moscow not to let him die, and leading figures in the Russian film industry have also called for his release.

The Kremlin has so far remained unresponsive to such demands, saying any request for a pardon can only be filed by the prisoner himself -- a step which Sentsov has refused to take.

In August, Sentsov's cousin said the director was "losing hope" and no longer believed he would be freed.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Massoel Swiss ship company in contact with abductors of 12 foreigners in...bullet
2 In Afghan Woman in 'mullah' sex tapes arrestedbullet
3 In Guatemala Maya women's rights activist murderedbullet

Related Articles

In Ukraine Region ban on Russian culture sparks controversy
Oleg Sentsov Hunger-striking Ukrainian filmmaker 'losing hope': cousin
In Ukraine Sentsov 'wants to live' but will not end hunger strike
In Ukraine Hunger striker Sentsov 'ready to die': lawyer
In Ukraine Hunger striker Oleg Sentsov says 'end is near': cousin
In Europe Court urges Russia to treat Ukrainian hunger-striker
Romeo from Avdiivka Ukraine teens pen plays to bridge war divide
In Russia Government agency's historian detained again in blow to rights advocates
Vladimir Putin Russian president says 'premature' to divulge detail of Ukraine prisoner swap

World

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addresses the 73rd session of the General Assembly at the United Nations in New York on September 28, 2018. Russia warned it will not allow jihadists in Syria to be sent to Afghanistan or elsewhere under a deal reached with Turkey
In Idlib Russia vows no safe passage for Syria jihadists
Gbagbo is the first-ever head of state to be handed over to the Hague-based ICC
Laurent Gbagbo Ivory Coast ex-president to open freedom bid at ICC
Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen addresses the General Assembly at the United Nations in New York on September 28, 2018
Hun Sen Cambodia PM warns at UN against questioning of one-party election
Faithful pray at an evangelical church in Brasilia, on September 21, 2018 for the recovery of the health of Brazilian right-wing presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro, who was stabbed on the campaign trail
Brazil Man who attacked presidential hopeful Bolsonaro acted alone
X
Advertisement