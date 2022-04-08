RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Russia looking new buyers for its coal after European Union ban

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Moscow on Friday said it would search for new markets for its coal after the European Union announced plans to ban imports from Russia, in response to the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia looking new buyers for its coal after European Union ban. [Bloomberg]
Russia looking new buyers for its coal after European Union ban. [Bloomberg]

“Coal remains an in-demand good. Coal deliveries will be diverted to other markets depending on how Europe reduces its consumption,’’ Russian government spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told news agency Interfax.

Recommended articles

The 27 EU states gave their backing earlier on Thursday to a fifth round of sanctions targeting Russia, including an import ban on coal, wood and vodka, Japan announced a similar ban on Friday.

However, the latest sanctions came after evidence emerged that the Russian army committed a massacre of hundreds of civilians in Bucha, a town outside the capital, sparking calls for war crimes probes.

Meanwhile, top EU officials have said a total fossil fuel import ban could eventually follow if Russia keeps up its assault on its neighbour.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fake corps member sneaks into Bauchi NYSC camp, steals phones, others

Fake corps member sneaks into Bauchi NYSC camp, steals phones, others

2023: Why I'm running for Senatorial seat in Imo - Akeredolu's wife

2023: Why I'm running for Senatorial seat in Imo - Akeredolu's wife

Court backs FG on Nnamdi Kanu's repatriation to Nigeria

Court backs FG on Nnamdi Kanu's repatriation to Nigeria

Buhari consoles Jonathan over death of 2 aides in road crash

Buhari consoles Jonathan over death of 2 aides in road crash

Attackers of my LG headquarters are not from Anambra state, Gov Soludo

Attackers of my LG headquarters are not from Anambra state, Gov Soludo

Buhari signs Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers Act, 3 others

Buhari signs Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers Act, 3 others

Customs Strike Force warns smugglers; seizes N143.64m goods

Customs Strike Force warns smugglers; seizes N143.64m goods

Lagos govt to complete NYSC permanent orientation camp in Ikorodu soon

Lagos govt to complete NYSC permanent orientation camp in Ikorodu soon

Russia looking new buyers for its coal after European Union ban

Russia looking new buyers for its coal after European Union ban

Trending

We’re on red alert for a possible terrorist attack on Ghana - National Security Minister

National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah

German Chancellor says Russian troops guilty of massacre in Bucha

A Ukrainian soldier stands near a wrecked Russian armored vehicle after a battle between Ukrainian and Russian troops outside Kharkiv, Ukraine, on March 29, 2022.

Britain sanctions Putin’s daughters over war in Ukraine

Putin's daughters (NDTV)

Russia looking new buyers for its coal after European Union ban

Russia looking new buyers for its coal after European Union ban. [Bloomberg]