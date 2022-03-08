RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Russia has broken ceasefire, shelling humanitarian corridor, Ukraine says

The humanitarian corridor in Mariupol was not opened "due to targeted shelling of goods and people by Russia".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attending a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday.

Russian forces have violated an agreed temporary ceasefire and are targeting a humanitarian corridor from the besieged city of Mariupol, Ukraine's foreign ministry has said.

Shelling is the act of firing weapons or artillery shells at a targeted person or area.

The Russian military had said it will hold a ceasefire and open humanitarian corridors to allow Ukrainians to flee cities that have come under heavy attack.

The corridors cover areas such as Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv, and Sumy.

Previous attempts at ceasefires to allow civilians safe passage failed over the weekend; hence, the humanitarian corridors were criticised as untrustworthy.

The situation has become desperate in Mariupol, with shortages of food, water and electricity.

The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, earlier said a child died of dehydration in the city due to the shortages.

Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine's deputy prime minister, said humanitarian corridor in Mariupol was not opened "due to targeted shelling of goods and people by Russia".

She said the situation meant women, children and elderly people were prevented from leaving - but it also meant critical goods such as water, basic medicines and food could not be sent to the city.

"It's a humanitarian catastrophe that needs the attention of the whole world," she said in a televised address.

Russian news agencies had said people from Kyiv, Chernihiv and Kharkiv would be given safe travel to Russia, some via Belarus.

Those from Sumy and Mariupol would get a choice of passage to Russia or Ukrainian cities, according to the Interfax agency.

