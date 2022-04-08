RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Russia gives 45 Polish diplomats 5 days to leave

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday said it is expelling 45 Polish diplomats in response to the expulsion of the same number of Russian diplomats from Poland in March.

The ministry said it had summoned the Polish ambassador and declared 45 employees of the Polish Embassy in Moscow and Polish Consulates in Irkutsk, Kaliningrad and St. Petersburg “personae non gratae” to leave Russia by April 13.

On March 23, the Polish Foreign Ministry ordered 45 Russian diplomats to depart the country.

The diplomats were given five days to depart.

The order was part of a coordinated action by Western countries to expel several hundreds Russian diplomats since the start of a special military operation in Ukraine.

Russia also announced the expulsion of two Bulgarian diplomats in response to Sofia’s move last month.

