Russia denies reports of Putin suffering heart attack

"There is nothing wrong with him. As usual, this is a hoax," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, according to local media reports.

Earlier, a widely read Russian Telegram blog had claimed that Putin had suffered a heart attack in the past weekend and had been resuscitated by doctors.

The Kremlin felt compelled to issue a denial even though the story lacked credibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peskov spoke of "false Western media reports."

The health of the 71-year-old Russian president has often been the cause of speculation, but there has been no confirmed information about any illnesses he might be suffering from.

How healthy Putin is, however, is an issue in Russia ahead of the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

A date for the election has not been set, and Putin has yet to declare himself a candidate, though it is widely expected that he will seek another term in office.

Peskov said the election was "getting closer and would definitely take place."

ADVERTISEMENT

He also denied claims that Putin had doubles acting for him at public appearances.