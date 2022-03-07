RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Russia allegedly seeking to reduce Ukrainians’ access to news – UK intelligence

Russia is probably targeting Ukraine’s communication infrastructure to reduce access to reliable news sources, Britain’s Ministry of Defence said on Monday.

Russia vs Ukraine (SkyNews)
Russia vs Ukraine (SkyNews)

“Russia is probably targeting Ukraine’s communications infrastructure in order to reduce Ukrainian citizens’ access to reliable news and information,” the Ministry of Defence, said in a Monday intelligence update.

The TV tower in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv was damaged in a Russian attack on Sunday, according to Ukrainian officials.

Earlier, at least five people were killed in a suspected missile attack on Kiev’s TV tower on Tuesday.

“Ukrainian internet access is also highly likely being disrupted as a result of collateral damage from Russian strikes on infrastructure.

“Over the past week, internet outages have been reported in Mariupol, Sumy, Kyiv and Kharkiv,” the MoD said.

