Royalties group launches ‘Songs for Ukraine’ to support Ukrainians

By playing, promoting and sharing the digital playlists of Ukrainian music, supporters can increase royalty payments to Ukrainian artists in this trying time.

songs for Ukriane
songs for Ukriane

Global royalties group CISAC on Tuesday launched a new initiative to support artists and creators in Ukraine.

Called “Songs for Ukraine,” the project has created digital playlists of original Ukrainian music that supporters can play, promote and share across multiple platforms, with royalties for their use going directly to the Ukraine artists. The project was conceived and created by the music authors society Artisjus in Hungary, which compiled three Spotify lists of Ukrainian music, one of local pop music, one of hip-hop, electronic and rock music, plus a massive, 12-hour list of songs that crosses all genres

“Songs for Ukraine is a simple but brilliant scheme to help Ukraine’s creators, by having their works played across the world,” said CISAC president and ABBA co-founder, Björn Ulvaeus. “I would like to see platforms and broadcasters join the campaign and do all they can to support it.”

Several collection societies that work with CISAC, including Korea’s KOMCA, are collaborating with the initiative, working with the major local digital platforms to post the Ukrainian playlists on their homepages. The Songs For Ukraine project is part of the #CreatorsforUkraine initiative, which raises funds and support from creators worldwide. Creators for Ukraine is also asking for contributions to a fund created to support Ukrainian creators and refugees.

Recently, Spotify made its announcement to completely withdraw its streaming services from Russia as a response to the collective decisions of companies in sanctioning the former USSR republic. The world is moving to a point where all organisations and industries are pulling resources to aid Ukrainians in their fight against the aggression of Russian forces into their lands. This move is proof that the revenue from music can play a vital role in a geopolitical crisis.

Israel Olorunnisola Israel Olorunnisola Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.

