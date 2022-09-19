Elizabeth: Royal mourners face rail disruption on journey to Windsor Castle
Trains travelling from London to Windsor, where Queen Elizabeth will be buried later on Monday were badly disrupted by technical problems, straining the public transport system as tens of thousands travel around the capital to watch her funeral.
The queen’s coffin is due to be driven to Windsor, where she will be buried alongside her late husband Prince Philip in a small chapel in a private ceremony after the funeral.
Large crowds are out throughout the town.
