Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Romania's constitutional court backs rights for gay couples

In Romania Constitutional court backs rights for gay couples

Romania's constitutional court ruled Thursday that gay couples should have the same family rights as heterosexuals, a judgment that runs counter to a referendum next month seeking to interdict gay marriage.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Romania's constitutional court said gay couples (pictured June 2018) have the same rights to a private life and a family life as heterosexuals and thus should benefit from legal "recognition of their rights and obligations" play

Romania's constitutional court said gay couples (pictured June 2018) have the same rights to a private life and a family life as heterosexuals and thus should benefit from legal "recognition of their rights and obligations"

(AFP/File)

Romania's constitutional court ruled Thursday that gay couples should have the same family rights as heterosexuals, a judgment that runs counter to a referendum next month seeking to interdict gay marriage.

The court said gay couples had the same rights to a private life and a family life as heterosexuals and thus should "benefit, in the long term, from legal... recognition of their rights and obligations".

The landmark ruling comes before a referendum planned for October 6 and 7, seeking to restrict the constitutional definition of "family" to heterosexual, married couples.

The vote was called by a group called "Coalition for the Family" and others close to the Orthodox Church.

The proposal is to change the constitution to stipulate that marriage is between a man and a woman, and not simply "spouses", as it currently states.

The plebiscite has already been criticised by Amnesty International, which says it would breach international human rights standards and amount to homophobic discrimination.

Thursday's ruling was in a case brought by a US-Romanian couple who had asked the authorities to recognise their marriage, registered in Belgium, so the American could move with his husband to Romania.

The constitutional court based its judgment on a ruling issued in June by the Court of Justice of the European Union.

Romania is a very conservative country where most people are members of the Orthodox Church, and only legalised homosexuality at the beginning of the 2000s.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Post-Conflict Mozambique War-weary Mozambicans yearn to leave Malawi havenbullet
2 In Guatemala Maya women's rights activist murderedbullet
3 Massoel Swiss ship company in contact with abductors of 12...bullet

Related Articles

Romania Communist-era prison camp chief dies behind bars
Massoel Swiss ship company in contact with abductors of 12 foreigners in Nigeria
Finance Sirius XM's $3.5 billion Pandora deal is a bet on the future of streaming — here’s how its largest shareholder, 'cable cowboy' John Malone, came to be worth $9 billion
Finance Sirius XM's $3.5 billion Pandora deal is a bet on the future of streaming — here’s how its largest shareholder, 'cable cowboy' John Malone, came to be worth $9 billion
In Nigeria Pirates kidnap 7 Filipinos, 5 other foreigners from Swiss ship
In Romania Government charges police chiefs over violence against protesters
World Italy's populists loosen vaccine law amid a fever they fueled
Strategy Taco Bell has some incredible tacos you can't find in America — here's what they're like (YUM)
Tech The 100 best crime movies of all time, according to critics

World

Palestinian pupils protest in front of a school administered by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA)and financed by US aid, in the Balata refugee camp near Nablus in the occupied West Bank
In Palestinian Refugee agency gets $118 mn in new funding
Dutch Justice Minister Ferdinand Grapperhaus (pictured July 2018)proposed plans to register the race and religion of gun owners, but lawmakers and gun owner associations insist the proposal breaches privacy rights and could be a form of profiling
In Europe Dutch government denies it will register gun owners' race, religion
Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of a sexual assault in 1982, spent nearly four hours testifying under oath before the Senate Judiciary Committee
Kavanaugh Raw emotion, smattering of laughs at hearing
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking at the UN General Assembly, holds up an image of what he says is a secret facility in Tehran for storing equipment and materials from its nuclear weapons program
Benjamin Netanyahu Israel PM lashes Iran, claims secret atomic warehouse
X
Advertisement