Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Romania urged to heed rule of law before assuming EU presidency

Romania urged to heed rule of law before assuming EU presidency

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, has expressed concern about changes to Romania's penal code recently pushed through by the ruling Social Democratic Party which its critics say are unconstitutional.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (l) welcomed Romanian President Klaus Iohannis but warned that his country must respect European values play

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (l) welcomed Romanian President Klaus Iohannis but warned that his country must respect European values

(AFP)

The European Union on Tuesday warned Romania to respect EU democratic values before it assumes the bloc's rotating presidency in January, or risk undermining its bid to join Europe's passport-free zone.

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, has expressed concern about changes to Romania's penal code recently pushed through by the ruling Social Democratic Party which its critics say are unconstitutional.

During a debate in the European Parliament with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker warned Romania not to undermine its bid to join Europe's passport-free Schengen zone.

"I hope Romania joins the Schengen zone, but it must not mortgage that by turning away from the (European) principles on rule of law," Juncker said during debate in the European Parliament.

"I hope in Romania there is a consensus for the fight against corruption, otherwise the European Commission will have trouble with its recommendations and getting them adopted unanimously," he added.

To become a member of the Schengen zone, Romania needs a recommendation from the Commission and unanimous support from the other 27 EU member countries.

Romania's and neighbouring Bulgaria's bid to join the Schengen zone have been blocked since 2007.

During its tenure of the six-month presidency from January 1, Juncker suggested, Romania's recommendations on other subjects may also face trouble.

Several members of the European Parliament took Iohannis to task over what they see is the damage to the rule of law in Romania caused by the judicial reforms.

'Systemic threat'

Guy Verhofstadt, the leader of the ALDE liberal group in the parliament, also warned that the weakening of the penal code undermined the fight against corruption.

Verhofstadt urged Romania not to "follow the example" of Poland and Hungary for which EU bodies have launched actions that could lead to unprecedented sanctions for allegedly posing a "systemic threat" to the rule of law.

EU Commission vice president Frans Timmermans has repeatedly expressed his "concern" about some of Romania's judicial changes and asked clarification from Prime Minister Dancila in a letter sent earlier this month.

In June, 12 western countries warned that some of Romania's judicial reforms could "impede cooperation (with Romania) in international law enforcement."

Prosecutors have had some success in the clamping down on corruption in Romania, one of the EU's most graft-ridden country, but the government accuses them of overstepping their power.

After winning elections in late 2016, the Social Democrat-led government attempted to water down anti-corruption legislation, but abandoned the plans in face of the biggest wave of protests since the collapse of communism in 1989.

The Schengen area is one of the pillars of the European project, enshrining the fundamental right to free movement.

Twenty-two EU countries, plus non-EU Norway, Switzerland, Iceland and Liechtenstein are part of Schengen. The six EU countries that do not participate are Britain, Ireland, Bulgaria, Romania, Cyprus and Croatia.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Meghan joins Prince Harry to meet royal fans after restbullet
2 Chile denies a glacier spat has chilled ties to Argentinabullet
3 55 dead after market row in northern Nigeria: presidencybullet

Related Articles

Orthodoxy World's third Christian religion
Bulgarians bid farewell to murdered journalist
Romania court says penal code changes unconstitutional
Romania Citizens votes in controversial marriage referendum
Liviu Dragnea Court delays appeal by Romanian ruling party leader
In Romania Constitutional court backs rights for gay couples
Gay Marriage Europe split in two over same-sex unions
In Romania Gay community fears fallout from marriage referendum
In Moscow Warnings as Orthodox bishops to rule on Ukraine church
Two pilots killed in Ukraine fighter jet crash: military

World

Global plastic production has grown to more than 400 million tonnes a year, and an estimated two to five percent of it winds up in the ocean
Plastics have entered human food chain, study shows
President Donald Trump said his decision to withdraw from a Cold War-era atomic accord with Russia was also driven by a need to respond to China's nuclear build-up
China slams Trump nuclear treaty 'blackmail'
Jihadists from Boko Haram also recently hacked to death farmers in the remote northeastern Nigerian state of Borno. Militants accuse locals of passing information to the military
Boko Haram jihadists kill two in NE Nigeria attack
Kenza Drider (R) and her spokeswoman Hind Ahmas (L) were fined in 2011 for violating France's ban on face coverings -- the UN report released on October 23 referred to a case in France in 2012
UN committee slams French 'burqa ban' for 'violating' rights
X
Advertisement