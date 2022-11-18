RIP Twitter is trending: 5 impending consequences if it shuts down

There have been reports of mass resignation following Elon Musk's (who acquired the company for $44 billion) email about how the company is going to hardcore with a strict working environment and also after he fired 50% of the staff.

1. Free speech is hampered

Twitter is one of the places where public discourse is allowed unhindered. You can say anything on Twitter, even though that is a double-edged sword, but as long as what you say doesn’t discriminate or express harm, everyone must be given the chance to say what they truly think.

2. Activism will suffer

No other platform has been used to pursue a cause like Twitter. Dictatorships have been questioned, and noble causes have been championed on Twitter. A very common one is the End Sars movement in Nigeria that first began as an online movement on Twitter.

3. Twitter is one of the funniest apps ever created and humor would be gone

Even on Instagram and Twitter, screenshots of Tweets abound, Twitter is legitimately a funny place. The comment sections and the random conversations can spark so much humor, not to mention how people can turn seemingly funny events into jokes e.g World War 3 memes and the Queen of England passing.

4. Investigations that lead to arrests will be constrained

Another time Twitter has helped bring criminals to justice. A simple case is a girl Iniobong Umoren that was murdered when she went for a job interview. Her friend placed her last call and chat on Twitter, and that helped the police apprehend the MURE. Because of online agitation from Twitter, the FBI stepped in to investigate the death of a woman Shanquella Robinson who was found dead while on a trip with friends last week.

5. Twitter addicts mental health will take a hit