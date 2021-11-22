Riots rock The Netherlands over covid lockdown protests

The Netherlands recently reintroduced lockdown conditions in the European country to limit the rising tide of COVID-19 infections being witnessed. The rate of infections started rising rapidly again in countries around Europe in what is being called the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The unvaccinated population in the country has however not taken lightly to the restrictions on their freedoms that has led to the huge protests that have rocked the country recently.

The protests took a violent turn on Saturday with some demonstrators attacking the police and an ambulance. The riots in Rotterdam were so violent that the mayor could only describe it as “an orgy of violence”.

The Hague also witnessed a wave of violence that saw hooded rioters setting fire to bicycles and causing enough havoc to cause the city’s officials to announce an emergency order to bring calm back to the city.

Although the number of arrested people are still sketchy, there have been speculations that the police rounded up more than 28 people amidst the chaos. Five police officers were also reported injured during the fracas.

