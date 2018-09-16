Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Residents of hurricane-hit US town start to pick up the pieces

In United States Residents of hurricane-hit US town start to pick up the pieces

With rain still falling and no electricity, residents of New Bern, North Carolina are starting to pick up the pieces after devastating flooding caused by Hurricane Florence.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Members of the National Guard check a neighborhood in New Bern for anyone who needs help play

Members of the National Guard check a neighborhood in New Bern for anyone who needs help

(AFP)

With rain still falling and no electricity, residents of New Bern, North Carolina are starting to pick up the pieces after devastating flooding caused by Hurricane Florence.

At the confluence of the Neuse and Trent rivers, where several hundred people were rescued from flood waters, uniformed national guardsmen tour an area to provide assistance.

"Do you need anything?" one asks. "Power!" a weary young woman replies.

Clint Hawkins and Jenny Baras accept food and water. They did not imagine living such a "nightmare" when they moved from New York to North Carolina.

"It's our first hurricane. The wind was quite strong, some branches went down. But we were mainly affected by the flooding. The water started to rise even before the hurricane was here," Baras said.

She shows photos taken the day before on her phone: "Do you see the red car over there? It was completely covered with water."

Debris litters the ground around their modest red brick home and neighbors have left wet mattresses and sofas on the sidewalk, but the young couple had time to climb upstairs before the water came.

"We're now waiting for the power to come back to give it a deep clean," said Hawkins.

"We can't really stay in at the moment, the smell is just too bad."

'Dry up and clean up'

A boat sits among debris in the front lawn of a house in New Bern, North Carolina play

A boat sits among debris in the front lawn of a house in New Bern, North Carolina

(AFP)

Sheltered from the rain by the porch of the imposing family home, Laurie Eudy, the fourth generation to occupy the premises, takes time to update her journal.

"There's a lot to write about," she says.

An entry in her neat handwriting reads: "That was an adventure!"

She heard "a loud bump" in the middle of the night when the waters of the Neuse River swept up the street: "I first thought it was a tree, but when I opened the door, I saw a boat knocking at the front of the house."

Her husband and brother-in-law donned life jackets to wade into the water and repel it.

The house is elevated and was largely spared damage, but Eudy fears they may be without electricity "for two weeks at least."

A few blocks away, in the same wealthy waterfront neighborhood, a huge metal fan powered by a generator turns in the colonial house of Bill Ward's parents.

"It was built in 1772," he announces proudly. "And as far as we know, it had never been flooded before."

The storm surge caused by Hurricane Florence withdrew from New Bern almost as fast as it arrived, and despite the rain that continued on Saturday, the lawyer believes that the worst is over.

"We are now in the dry up and clean up stage," he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In South Africa Slaughtered rhino embodies poaching crisisbullet
2 R.I.P Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
3 In Cuba Workers fired for selling 15,000 apples to one clientbullet

Related Articles

Buhari President commiserates with U.S., Sudan over natural disasters
In United States US swimmer dies from suspected shark attack: police
Politics How a no-deal Brexit could cripple Britain
Davido Pop star reportedly escapes gun shot attack during rally in Osun state
In Spain Farmers go nuts for almonds as global demand booms
Pulse Blogger Rid streets of trash: How ready is Lagos?
Davido We bring to you singer's NYSC camp diary [Family first]Day 19
Opinion Where a sore throat becomes a slow death sentence
World Boris Johnson, eyes on downing street, sets political fires

World

Australia's strawberry industry faces a threat from a mystery saboteur
Australia Country offers reward amid mystery strawberry needle scare
United Nations special envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths is pictured upon arrival at Sanaa airport
In Yemen UN's envoy in Sanaa, as 32 rebels killed
Zimbabwe's cholera outbreak, first detected in a township outside the capital Harare earlier this month, prompted the government to declare an emergency in the city after at least 3,000 cases were reported
In Zimbabwe Cholera death toll climbs to 28
Emmanuel Macron with visitors attending the open house at the Elysee Palace on Saturday during France's Heritage Days
Emmanuel Macron French President draws fire with career advice to young job-seeker