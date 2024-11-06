Transformative journey of Donald Trump in pictures

His father, Fred Trump, was a successful businessman, running a construction company in New York’s outer boroughs.

While Donald initially joined his father’s business in 1968, he soon decided to venture out on his own, aiming to make his mark in Manhattan. Today, only one of his siblings, Elizabeth, remains alive.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Rise in business and spotlight

Trump’s career quickly moved beyond construction and real estate in Manhattan.

Over the years, he expanded into casinos, condominiums, golf courses, and luxury hotels, not only across the United States in places like Atlantic City, Chicago, and Las Vegas but also internationally, including ventures in India, Turkey, and the Philippines.

His bold style and self-promotional skills helped him stand out in New York’s competitive business world. Eventually, this fame led to the world of entertainment, where he starred in the TV show The Apprentice, which catapulted him to even greater public recognition.

Life of Donald Trump in pictures (Source - Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Marriages and children

Throughout his life, Trump has been married three times and has five children. His first marriage in 1977 was to Ivana Zelníčková, with whom he shares three of his children.

Later, in 2005, Trump married Melania Knauss, his third wife.

They met in 1998 when Trump was 52, and Melania was 28. His personal life has been marked by public attention, often creating a media sensation, as with much of his career and public image.

Donald Trump's three marriages (Source - People.com) Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Politics and first presidency

In 2015, Trump announced his bid for the White House. With his famous campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again,” he launched his political career with an announcement at Trump Tower.

Trump’s entry into politics surprised many, as he moved from the business world into one of the most significant political arenas.

After a turbulent and divisive campaign, he secured a victory against Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, becoming the 45th president of the United States in 2017.

Donald Trump and his family (Source - Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

During his first term, Trump’s administration made several controversial decisions that impacted both domestic and international politics.

He withdrew from key climate and trade agreements and initiated a trade war with China. His handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the final year of his term was widely criticised, and he faced a personal health setback after being diagnosed with COVID-19 himself.

In the 2020 presidential race, he lost to Joe Biden but refused to accept the outcome, claiming election fraud. On 6 January 2021, Trump rallied his supporters in Washington, leading to a riot at the US Capitol, events that remain a significant chapter in his political career.

Pulse Live Kenya

Legal battles and attempted assassination

ADVERTISEMENT

Following his 2020 loss, Trump faced a series of legal challenges. By the time he began his 2024 election campaign, he was facing 91 felony charges.

In May 2024, he was found guilty of 34 counts of fraud related to hush money payments made to adult-film actor Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign.

Undeterred by these issues, Trump continued his campaign and faced further danger in the summer of 2024, when a 20-year-old gunman attempted to assassinate him at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Business Insider USA

This failed attempt did not deter him or his supporters, and Trump’s determination led him to secure the Republican Party’s nomination for the presidential race.

ADVERTISEMENT

Second presidency

After a relentless campaign, Trump achieved victory in the 2024 US presidential election, making him the oldest president in American history.

His campaign was marked by strong support from his base, despite the legal battles and controversies.

Pulse Live Kenya