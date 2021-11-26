Regulator approves vaccines for 5-11-year-old children in EU

The body that regulates medical products in the European Union, the European Medicines Agency on Thursday approved the use of the BioNTech-Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on children within the ages of 5-11 in Europe. This is the first vaccine it has approved for use in children that young so far. Although the vaccines have been approved from other preceding age groups earlier, with adults already getting vaccines from December 2020 and younger people within the ages of 12 and 17 getting vaccines approval in May, earlier this year.