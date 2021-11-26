RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Regulator approves vaccines for 5-11-year-old children in EU

Babafemi Busari

The medicines regulator in the EU has approved the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine for use on children.

The body that regulates medical products in the European Union, the European Medicines Agency on Thursday approved the use of the BioNTech-Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on children within the ages of 5-11 in Europe. This is the first vaccine it has approved for use in children that young so far. Although the vaccines have been approved from other preceding age groups earlier, with adults already getting vaccines from December 2020 and younger people within the ages of 12 and 17 getting vaccines approval in May, earlier this year.

The companies that have been lobbying for the use of their vaccines in younger people for some time claim that their vaccines are about 90% effective against the coronavirus in children that young, making a strong case for the use of the vaccines in children despite the risks associated with its administration.

The availability of vaccines to inoculate younger children against the COVID-19 virus will be a welcome development on the continent considering the rate of increase they have been witnessing recently, enough to have led to lockdowns being imposed again. This approval will now mean a big decrease in infection rates might be in the offing, considering that a lot of new infections have been in children.

"Babafemi Busari is a passionate writer whose experience writing across several niches bring unique perspectives to familiar subjects."

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

