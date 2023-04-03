The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Registered organ donors exceed 6m in China

News Agency Of Nigeria

The majority of registered donors were young and middle-aged adults, aged 45 and below.

Organ donors (Guardian)
Organ donors (Guardian)

Recommended articles

The majority of registered donors were young and middle-aged adults, aged 45 and below, head of the China Organ Donation Administrative Centre, Hou Fengzhong said.

This Hou said is administered by the Red Cross Society of China (RCSC), was quoted as saying.

The news report cited that data released by the RCSC, was nearly 1.54 million people had registered as organ donors in 2022, compared with around 1.52 million in 2021 and 1.01 million in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

China began a voluntary organ donation trial program in 2010 and voluntary posthumous donation became the only legal source of organ transplants in the country in 2015, the news report added.

According to news report the programme has conducted 135,000 organ transplants involving about 44,000 posthumous organ donors in 13 years.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Registered organ donors exceed 6m in China

Registered organ donors exceed 6m in China

FG to deploy ₦‎12bn high capacity fire trucks to Kano, Lagos, Abuja airports

FG to deploy ₦‎12bn high capacity fire trucks to Kano, Lagos, Abuja airports

Subsidy removal date to be decided after Tinubu’s inauguration

Subsidy removal date to be decided after Tinubu’s inauguration

Orji Kalu urges Buhari to assume position in APC's BoT after retirement

Orji Kalu urges Buhari to assume position in APC's BoT after retirement

Kano Govt approves 17-member transition committee

Kano Govt approves 17-member transition committee

Why vehicles are not auctioned frequently in Nigeria - Customs

Why vehicles are not auctioned frequently in Nigeria - Customs

Group endorses Wase as 10th Speaker, House of Representatives

Group endorses Wase as 10th Speaker, House of Representatives

Centre lauds INEC over transparent conduct of 2023 polls, warns against blackmail

Centre lauds INEC over transparent conduct of 2023 polls, warns against blackmail

Presidential Transition Council raises alarm over fake Twitter account

Presidential Transition Council raises alarm over fake Twitter account

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Soldiers walk amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, April 3, 2022.AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd, File

Britain says alcohol consumption behind Russian soldiers' death in Ukraine

The real Pope Francis.Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Pope Francis hospitalised for respiratory infection

Doctors

6 German states hospital doctors on strike

The real Pope Francis.Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Pope Francis not infected with COVID-19, feeling better – Vatican