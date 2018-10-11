Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Reagan hologram unveiled at museum dedicated to late US president

Ronald Reagan Late president's hologram unveiled at museum dedicated to late US president

It features his voice, facial expressions and even hand movements in a project that cost a million dollars and took four years to complete.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A Ronald Reagan hologram has been unveiled at the California museum dedicated to the late US president play

A Ronald Reagan hologram has been unveiled at the California museum dedicated to the late US president

(AFP)

The Ronald Reagan museum in California has brought the late president back to virtual life with a state of the art hologram.

It features his voice, facial expressions and even hand movements in a project that cost a million dollars and took four years to complete.

It was unveiled Wednesday at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, near Los Angeles.

Silicone models were used to fashion Reagan's face play

Silicone models were used to fashion Reagan's face

(AFP)

"It's amazing. It really is. It's a little jarring to be honest with you," said Joanne Drake, who worked in the White House during the second of Reagan's two terms in the 1980s and stayed with him until his death as an aide and spokeswoman.

The hologram recreates three scenes: Reagan speaking from the back of a train during a 1984 campaign tour; in horse-riding garb at his ranch in California with wife Nancy; and in the Oval Office.

The hologram features Reagan's voice, facial expressions and even hand movements play

The hologram features Reagan's voice, facial expressions and even hand movements

(AFP)

"This will feel like you're standing right there with him," said John Heubusch, executive director of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute.

Cutting edge technologies were used to create this 3-D image of Reagan. An actor with a build similar to his -- and who learned his every last gesture -- was employed to simulate the body.

The face changes depending on Reagan's age in the scene. Silicone models were used to fashion them.

The voice heard coming from the hologram is real Reagan, with words taken from his speeches and interviews play

The voice heard coming from the hologram is real Reagan, with words taken from his speeches and interviews

(AFP)

"As I was working on it for the last couple of years I kept wanting to reach out and touch him," said Drake.

The voice heard coming from the hologram is real Reagan: his words were taken from speeches and interviews, then strung together, cut-and-paste style, to create the text of each scene.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Chimamanda Adichie 'Women are still invisible,' warns feminist iconbullet
2 In Israel Maiden moon launch delayed to 2019bullet
3 In Britain Christian UK bakery wins landmark 'gay cake' casebullet

Related Articles

James Mattis Russia's missile treaty defiance 'untenable'
Rising Sun South Korea begins naval event without Japan after flag row
Manafort, Cohen Two Trump lieutenants found guilty, president implicated
Justice Anthony Kennedy Abortion row reignites as US supreme court justice retires
Trump Former US president campaign chief sent to jail after bail revoked
Trump America's oldest first-time president, turns 72
Donald Trump US President gets historic chance to shift Supreme Court to right
Kim Jong Un North Korea leader invites Trump to visit Pyongyang
Donald Trump US President tweets that his top economic advisor suffered heart attack
In Canada The G7/G8: where the big powers meet informally

World

Lagarde said world leaders should fix global trading systems instead of tearing them down
Christine Lagarde IMF chief defends rate hikes after Trump slams 'crazy' Fed
A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's Bali and Java islands killing three people and rattling hotels where IMF delegates are attending a major summit
In Indonesia 3 dead, IMF summit shaken as strong quake hits Bali and Java islands
A new Singapore Airlines route connecting the city-state to New York goes into operation on October 11, 2018 becoming the longest commercial flight in the world
Marathon In The Air Now boarding: Passengers ready for world's longest flight
The South's dovish President Moon Jae-in favours engagement with the North
Denuclearisation China, Russia push to ease North Korea sanctions as Seoul mulls options
X
Advertisement