Kenyans give their verdict after Ruto engaged them on X Spaces

While many were impressed with the engagement, some opined that the engagement fell short of their expectation as there was nothing tangible that came out of it, except for the promises of action that they have become accustomed to.

Claims of lying & demands to fire incompetent Cabinet Secretaries

Others demanded that the President should fire incompetent members of his Cabinet and replace them with qualified Kenyans.

Some accused the President of lying and helping in covering up for killings allegedly done by the police at the height of the @RejectFinanceBill protests.

Protestors opposing the Finance Bill 2024 in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

The explanation by the President that the police service is an independent entity free from political interference failed to convince some who noted that he is the appointing authority to the Inspector General of Police and should act in instances when police go against the constitution.

Some netizens praised the President for engaging the youth, noting that his commitment to embracing dialogue is genuine.

Netizens turn their wrath on Osama Otero

Popular social media influencer Osama Otero who commands a sizeable following on X also found himself on the receiving end with netizens bashing him for hosting the President.

Kevin Monari alias Osama Otero Pulse Live Kenya

Osama who had earlier on maintained that he would hold a Space intended to parallel the President's own Space made a U-turn at the last minute, catching many by surprise.

