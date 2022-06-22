Ramaphosa faces probe for money laundering after game farm theft

Ramaphosa has recently been widely criticized for shying away from questions relating to the details of the burglary at his Phala Phala farm early this year (2022).

It was widely reported that foreign currency was stolen from the game farm at the time, but Ramaphosa has merely been cooperating with any investigation.

Displeased with his lack of cooperation, Niehaus who’s also known as the Toy Soldier, in a statement, maintained that Ramaphosa must be arrested.

“Under the circumstances with what had been revealed about the criminal Phala Phala Farm shenanigans of Cyril Ramaphosa it will be, in terms of the Criminal Procedures Act, No 51 of 1977 (the CPA) and the Constitution of SA, Act No. 108 of 1996, perfectly correct and reasonable for any SA citizen to carry out a citizen’s arrest of Cyril Ramaphosa.

“I would like to urge all of us, as concerned South African citizens, whenever and wherever we get the chance to do exactly that, and to arrest Cyril Ramaphosa immediately, and take him to the closet police station,” the statement read.

He, however, noted that Ramaphosa must be arrested in accordance to existing laws.

Like Niehaus, the country’s main opposition party Democratic Alliance (DA) had written the United States (US) Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to launch a probe on Ramaphosa.

“Specifically, we have requested that the FBI considers investigating the source of the funds and whether the money was brought into South Africa legitimately and declared to the appropriate authorities,” the party’s leader John Steenhuisen stated.