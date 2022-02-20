RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID-19

The Queen is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expected to continue light duties over the coming week.

Queen Elizabeth II.
Queen Elizabeth II.

Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has returned a positive test for COVID-19.

This was announced via a statement released by Buckingham Palace on Sunday, February, 20, 2022.

It's reported that the 95-year-old monarch was in direct contact with Prince Charles the week he tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Buckingham Palace, although exhibiting mild cold-like symptoms, the Queen is expected to proceed with her duties at Windsor over the coming week.

"Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid.

"Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines."

This development is coming just a few weeks after Elizabeth reached the historic Platinum Jubilee of 70 years on the throne.

Meanwhile, it's understood that the Queen has been triple vaccinated.

