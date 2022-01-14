Queen Elizabeth strips Prince Andrew of titles

The statement released by the palace to that effect said "With The Queen's approval and agreement, the Duke of York's military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen. The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen,". The case being brought against the Prince by Virginia Giuffre who was allegedly trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and forced to perform sexual acts will now proceed as normal and without any perceived influence based on his status as a royal.