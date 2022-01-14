RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Queen Elizabeth strips Prince Andrew of titles

Authors:

Babafemi Busari

The Prince has been stripped of his titles amid the drama surrounding his sexual abuse scandal

Queen Elizabeth strips Prince Andrew of titles
Queen Elizabeth strips Prince Andrew of titles

The Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth has on Thursday stripped Prince Andrew who is currently battling a court case of sexual assault 0f his royal titles and patronage. This latest move is the culmination of the full blown scandal that the Duke of York’s legal troubles is causing. The move was deemed necessary after a federal judge sitting in New York admitted the civil sexual abuse case against the Prince could go forward, implying that the Prince will defend himself in court as a private citizen and without being addressed by his royal titles.

Recommended articles

The statement released by the palace to that effect said "With The Queen's approval and agreement, the Duke of York's military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen. The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen,". The case being brought against the Prince by Virginia Giuffre who was allegedly trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and forced to perform sexual acts will now proceed as normal and without any perceived influence based on his status as a royal.

"All of the Duke's roles have been handed back to the Queen with immediate effect for redistribution to other members of the Royal Family. For clarity, they will not return to The Duke of York," a royal source confirmed to CNN.

Authors:

Babafemi Busari Babafemi Busari

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos administers 2.19m doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Lagos administers 2.19m doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Buhari, Osinbajo, others honour military fallen, living heroes

Buhari, Osinbajo, others honour military fallen, living heroes

Babangida describes the aspirant he wants to emerge as president in 2023

Babangida describes the aspirant he wants to emerge as president in 2023

Babangida opens up on why he didn’t remarry since his wife’s death

Babangida opens up on why he didn’t remarry since his wife’s death

Pamilerin, other influencers say Twitter ban lifting is political

Pamilerin, other influencers say Twitter ban lifting is political

Subsidy: Delta PDP chieftain blasts NLC over planned nationwide protest

Subsidy: Delta PDP chieftain blasts NLC over planned nationwide protest

Buhari: Nigerians should be fair in assessing our security challenges

Buhari: Nigerians should be fair in assessing our security challenges

We spent our Christmas, New Year in pain, grief – Wives of missing engineers

We spent our Christmas, New Year in pain, grief – Wives of missing engineers

Pensioners hail Buhari for approving use of technology-driven verification

Pensioners hail Buhari for approving use of technology-driven verification

Trending

ECOWAS withdraws ambassadors in Mali, shuts borders

ECOWAS withdraws ambassadors in Mali, shuts borders. [thisnigeria]

Queen Elizabeth strips Prince Andrew of titles

Queen Elizabeth strips Prince Andrew of titles

Kazakhstan President gave kill order to quell protests

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan

West African countries break ties with Mali over election delay