BREAKING: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96

The Queen died at the age of 96 on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Earlier, a statement by Buckingham Palace had raised concern about the health of the 96-year-old monarch.

According to the statement, doctors had recommended that the Queen remained under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

“Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral,” the statement read.

The statement about the Queen's health was released barely 24 hours after the monarch cancelled a meeting of her Privy Council and was told to rest.