RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

BREAKING: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96

Bayo Wahab

Doctors had earlier raised concerns about the Queen's health.

Queen Elizabeth II.
Queen Elizabeth II.

Recommended articles

The Queen died at the age of 96 on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Earlier, a statement by Buckingham Palace had raised concern about the health of the 96-year-old monarch.

According to the statement, doctors had recommended that the Queen remained under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

“Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral,” the statement read.

The statement about the Queen's health was released barely 24 hours after the monarch cancelled a meeting of her Privy Council and was told to rest.

Until her death, Queen Elizabeth II was the longest reigning monarch in Britain.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Prince Charles succeeds Queen Elizabeth as king

BREAKING: Prince Charles succeeds Queen Elizabeth as king

Goods worth N900m destroyed as fire razes electrical market in Aba

Goods worth N900m destroyed as fire razes electrical market in Aba

I’m still in APC, no plans to join PDP – Adamawa Chairman

I’m still in APC, no plans to join PDP – Adamawa Chairman

BREAKING: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96

BREAKING: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96

Despite BoT Chairman’s resignation, Wike insists Ayu must go

Despite BoT Chairman’s resignation, Wike insists Ayu must go

Minister reiterates need to implement Nigerian fleet

Minister reiterates need to implement Nigerian fleet

Military personnel not involved in oil theft – DHQ

Military personnel not involved in oil theft – DHQ

TETFUND is ASUU product – Unilorin Chairman

TETFUND is ASUU product – Unilorin Chairman

UK 'deeply concerned’ about Queen Elizabeth’s health - PM Truss

UK 'deeply concerned’ about Queen Elizabeth’s health - PM Truss

Trending

Olukemi Olufunto Badenoch

Nigeria’s Kemi Bedenoch appointed into UK cabinet.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at the plenary session of the 2022 Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, Russia Sept. 7, 2022. Vladimir Smirnov/TASS Host Photo Agency/Handout via REUTERS.

Russia gaining from conflict in Ukraine – Putin

Americans (TheGuardian)

40% of Americans believe civil war likely to happen – Poll

Queen Elizabeth welcomes Liz Truss during an audience where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become Prime Minister and form a new government, at Balmoral Castle, Scotland, Britain Sept. 6, 2022. Jane Barlow/Pool via REUTERS

UK 'deeply concerned’ about Queen Elizabeth’s health - PM Truss