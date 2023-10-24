Qatari emir tells Israel 'enough is enough' on Gaza attacks

"Enough is enough," the emir said, addressing Israel at the opening session of the Shura Council in Doha on Tuesday.

It is unacceptable that Israel be given an "unconditional green light and a free licence to kill," the emir said, Qatar local media reported.

The Israeli "occupation, siege and settlement" could not be ignored, he said.

"In our time, cutting off access to water and withholding medicines and food as a weapon against an entire population should also not be allowed."

Qatar and Israel do not have diplomatic relations but Qatar has close ties with the organisation that controls the Gaza Strip.

More than 200 people were abducted during the Hamas attack on October 7, including citizens of several nations.

Qatar has helped broker the release of four of the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

Israel opened a trade mission in Qatar in 1996, but the emirate later closed it.

During the Football World Cup, however, Qatar allowed direct flights from Israel.