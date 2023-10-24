ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Qatari emir tells Israel 'enough is enough' on Gaza attacks

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Emir said the bloodshed must stop and civilians must be spared the consequences of military confrontations.

An Israeli strike on a residential tower in Gaza City [Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images]
An Israeli strike on a residential tower in Gaza City [Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images]

Recommended articles

"Enough is enough," the emir said, addressing Israel at the opening session of the Shura Council in Doha on Tuesday.

It is unacceptable that Israel be given an "unconditional green light and a free licence to kill," the emir said, Qatar local media reported.

The Israeli "occupation, siege and settlement" could not be ignored, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In our time, cutting off access to water and withholding medicines and food as a weapon against an entire population should also not be allowed."

Qatar and Israel do not have diplomatic relations but Qatar has close ties with the organisation that controls the Gaza Strip.

More than 200 people were abducted during the Hamas attack on October 7, including citizens of several nations.

Qatar has helped broker the release of four of the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

Israel opened a trade mission in Qatar in 1996, but the emirate later closed it.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the Football World Cup, however, Qatar allowed direct flights from Israel.

The Emir said the bloodshed must stop and civilians must be spared the consequences of military confrontations.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Elections are done, move forward – Jonathan speaks after meeting with Tinubu

Elections are done, move forward – Jonathan speaks after meeting with Tinubu

Top 4 politicians’ children in key political positions

Top 4 politicians’ children in key political positions

Tribunal dismisses petitions against Senator Wamakko, 2 Sokoto Reps

Tribunal dismisses petitions against Senator Wamakko, 2 Sokoto Reps

Emefiele now in EFCC custody, following DSS release

Emefiele now in EFCC custody, following DSS release

Kate Henshaw faces backlash for hosting fundraising event in support of APC

Kate Henshaw faces backlash for hosting fundraising event in support of APC

Akwa Ibom State seals 3 banks over unpaid taxes

Akwa Ibom State seals 3 banks over unpaid taxes

Labour Party calls for removal of Labour minister for lack of focus

Labour Party calls for removal of Labour minister for lack of focus

Katsina's Governor Radda won't negotiate with bandits until they're weak

Katsina's Governor Radda won't negotiate with bandits until they're weak

Nigerians should prepare for sunshine, haziness, thunderstorms this weekend

Nigerians should prepare for sunshine, haziness, thunderstorms this weekend

Pulse Sports

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

Ronaldo backs Lionel Messi for Ballon d’Or ahead of Erling Haaland

Ronaldo backs Lionel Messi for Ballon d’Or ahead of Erling Haaland

I was afraid of Cristiano Ronaldo: Ex-Juventus goalkeeper Buffon reveals toughest opponent

I was afraid of Cristiano Ronaldo: Ex-Juventus goalkeeper Buffon reveals toughest opponent

I’m just doing my job — Onana shies away from praise after saving Man United in UCL final

I’m just doing my job — Onana shies away from praise after saving Man United in UCL final

Mourinho brutally trolls World Cup winner over two-year doping ban

Mourinho brutally trolls World Cup winner over two-year doping ban

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, and Algeria, were among the top 20 nationalities in terms of enquiries received last year for investment migration.

South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt top list of African countries seeking second citizenship

Hamas has returned only four of the over 200 hostages kidnapped in Israel two weeks ago [Government of Israel via AP Photo]

Hamas won't release any more hostages until Gaza gets fuel, medicine

Presidents Joe Biden and Yoweri Museveni

US issues business advisory against Uganda over anti-gay law

Antonio Guterres

UN chief Guterres shocked as Israel accuses him of justifying Hamas terrorism