RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Putin’s advisor reportedly quits over opposition to the Ukraine war

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Anatoly Chubais, a senior advisor to Russian President, Vladimir Putin has quit his job as a Kremlin envoy to international organisations.

Putin’s advisor reportedly quits over opposition to the Ukraine war.
Putin’s advisor reportedly quits over opposition to the Ukraine war.

“Chubais has resigned at his own request,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Recommended articles

The 66-year-old Moscow insider’s resignation was reportedly linked to Russia’s war against Ukraine but Peskov said that it was a “personal” decision.

It was reported that Chubais was leaving Russia for Turkey.

Chubais, long seen as a member of the Kremlin’s liberal camp and who also held the climate portfolio, took office as special representative to international organisations in December 2020.

Decades earlier, under then president Boris Yeltsin, Chubais was an architect of Russia’s post-Soviet transition to a market economy.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ooni warns aggrieved protesters over OAU VC's appointment

Ooni warns aggrieved protesters over OAU VC's appointment

Putin’s advisor reportedly quits over opposition to the Ukraine war

Putin’s advisor reportedly quits over opposition to the Ukraine war

Apongbon fire: Lagos govt shuts Eko Bridge, announces alternative routes

Apongbon fire: Lagos govt shuts Eko Bridge, announces alternative routes

N-power: FG to use N14bn to train 50,000 non-graduates for 9 months

N-power: FG to use N14bn to train 50,000 non-graduates for 9 months

Wike is a Judas - Ebonyi Governor fires back over court sacking

Wike is a Judas - Ebonyi Governor fires back over court sacking

NYSC directs married corps members to report to husband's state of residence

NYSC directs married corps members to report to husband's state of residence

Russia to stop accepting Dollars, Euros for gas sold to 'unfriendly countries'

Russia to stop accepting Dollars, Euros for gas sold to 'unfriendly countries'

Anambra govt cries out over N513.9bn tax debts

Anambra govt cries out over N513.9bn tax debts

11 inmates bag degrees from NOUN in Enugu

11 inmates bag degrees from NOUN in Enugu

Trending

France freezes €850m of Russian assets

Vladmir-Putin-Emmanuel-Macron (PUNCH)

Parents return from holiday to find son has gone to fight in Ukraine

Parents return from holiday to find son has gone to fight in Ukraine.

China becomes world leader in computing power

China-President (ThisNigeria)

Israel opens field hospital in western Ukraine

Israel Ukraine (Israel21c)