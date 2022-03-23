“Chubais has resigned at his own request,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.
Putin’s advisor reportedly quits over opposition to the Ukraine war
Anatoly Chubais, a senior advisor to Russian President, Vladimir Putin has quit his job as a Kremlin envoy to international organisations.
The 66-year-old Moscow insider’s resignation was reportedly linked to Russia’s war against Ukraine but Peskov said that it was a “personal” decision.
It was reported that Chubais was leaving Russia for Turkey.
Chubais, long seen as a member of the Kremlin’s liberal camp and who also held the climate portfolio, took office as special representative to international organisations in December 2020.
Decades earlier, under then president Boris Yeltsin, Chubais was an architect of Russia’s post-Soviet transition to a market economy.
