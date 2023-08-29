Putin won't attend Wagner boss Prigozhin's funeral

The crash came two months to the day after Prigozhin and his mercenaries staged a mutiny against Putin's top military commanders in which they took control of the southern city of Rostov and advanced towards Moscow before turning back 200 km (125 miles) from the capital.

"The presence of the president is not envisaged," Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters when asked if Putin would attend.

Peskov said the Kremlin did not have any specific information about the funeral, and the arrangements were up to the family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Investigators said on Sunday that genetic tests had confirmed that Prigozhin was among the 10 people killed in the crash.