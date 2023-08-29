ADVERTISEMENT
Putin won't attend Wagner boss Prigozhin's funeral

News Agency Of Nigeria

Prigozhin died in a plane crash two months after his mercenaries staged a mutiny against Putin's top military commanders.

Russian president, Vladimir Putin, and Yevgeny Prigozhin together in 2010 [Alexey Druzhinin/AFP/Getty Images]
Russian president, Vladimir Putin, and Yevgeny Prigozhin together in 2010 [Alexey Druzhinin/AFP/Getty Images]

The crash came two months to the day after Prigozhin and his mercenaries staged a mutiny against Putin's top military commanders in which they took control of the southern city of Rostov and advanced towards Moscow before turning back 200 km (125 miles) from the capital.

"The presence of the president is not envisaged," Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters when asked if Putin would attend.

Peskov said the Kremlin did not have any specific information about the funeral, and the arrangements were up to the family.

Investigators said on Sunday that genetic tests had confirmed that Prigozhin was among the 10 people killed in the crash.

The Kremlin has rejected as an "absolute lie" the suggestion by some Western politicians and commentators that Putin ordered Prigozhin to be killed in revenge.

Putin won't attend Wagner boss Prigozhin's funeral

