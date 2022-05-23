RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Putin wants to eliminate Ukraine’s identity, says Biden

News Agency Of Nigeria

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday accused President Vladimir Putin of Russia of trying to destroy Ukraine’s identity.

According to Biden, this is as witnessed by Russian bombardments of civilian targets such as schools, hospitals, daycare centres and museums.

“I believe what Putin is attempting to do is to eliminate the identity of Ukraine.

“He can’t occupy it, but he can try to destroy its identity,’’ Biden said in Tokyo.

Biden said that Putin must pay a dear price for his barbarism in Ukraine,’’ in order to deter others from taking similar action, in reference to military tensions around Taiwan.

He was speaking at a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

