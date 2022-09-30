RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Putin signs documents to annex 4 contested Ukrainian provinces

News Agency Of Nigeria

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed the document to formally annex four Ukrainian provinces occupied by Moscow’s troops.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signs annexation documents in Moscow, Russia, on September 30, 2022.
Russian occupation authorities staged referendums in the four areas in the past week which they said showed an overwhelming majority in favour of leaving Ukraine and joining Russia.

Ukraine and Western powers have dismissed the vote, saying the results were a foregone conclusion that would never be recognized internationally.

