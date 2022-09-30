Putin signs documents to annex 4 contested Ukrainian provinces
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed the document to formally annex four Ukrainian provinces occupied by Moscow’s troops.
Recommended articles
Russian occupation authorities staged referendums in the four areas in the past week which they said showed an overwhelming majority in favour of leaving Ukraine and joining Russia.
Ukraine and Western powers have dismissed the vote, saying the results were a foregone conclusion that would never be recognized internationally.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
17th Abuja trade fair begins, exhibitors hopeful to make huge sales
IBB urges youths to seek more knowledge on Nigeria’s history
PSC appoints 2 DIGs, promotes 427 senior officers
Putin signs documents to annex 4 contested Ukrainian provinces
Osun election: APC optimistic of victory at tribunal
350m passengers boarded BRT buses in 7 years
2023: UN backs INEC to conduct credible elections
Buhari decries low-level trade among African countries
ASUU at Nasarawa State University condemns resumption call by management
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox