Putin is ‘a man of peace’ – South Africa's former President, Zuma

The former President of South Africa, Jacob Zuma, on Sunday reacted to Russia’s invasion of its neighbouring country, Ukraine.

South African President, Jacob Zuma

Zuma in a statement released by his foundation described the US and its allies as ‘bullies’.

The former president further stated that the US and its western allies are using Ukraine as a means to bring Russia to its knees through unjustifiable sanctions.

Zuma who is currently standing trial for corruption charges in his country said Russia invaded Ukraine to protect itself from NATO expansion.

He added that he is sure the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, will take steps to make peace a reality.

Zuma noted that he knows the Russian President as a man of peace who has worked hard to ensure peace and stability in the world.

He wrote, “I am certain that His Excellency President Vladimir Putin will reciprocate and will bring all his power to make peace a reality, as I know him to be a man of peace who has worked hard to ensure peace and stability in the globe.”

Zuma's support for Putin was to be expected after South Africa abstained from a United Nations (UN) vote condemning Russia's aggression, as parts of the ANC are reluctant to support the West's response to the invasion, with other party allies blaming the conflict squarely on the US and the West.

Like many other ANC members, Zuma reportedly received training in the then Soviet Union during the struggle against apartheid and he revived South Africa's relationship with Russia during his 10 years as president, including joining BRICS.

