Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Putin foe Navalny freed from jail after back-to-back sentences

Putin foe Navalny freed from jail after back-to-back sentences

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was released from jail Sunday after three weeks behind bars for organising anti-Kremlin protests, his second spell in detention in as many months.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been frequently jailed for his activism play

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been frequently jailed for his activism

(AFP)

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was released from jail Sunday after three weeks behind bars for organising anti-Kremlin protests, his second spell in detention in as many months.

The 42-year-old activist left a detention centre in the south of Moscow in the early hours of the morning and spoke briefly to journalists before leaving in a waiting car.

"Over the 50 days I have been in jail we have seen yet more evidence that this regime is in complete decline," he said, referencing recent embarrassments to Moscow's intelligence services abroad and the launch failure of a manned Russian space rocket.

"If anyone thinks that with arrests... they can scare or stop us, that is clearly not the case," he said after thanking those who supported him.

Authorities have turned up the heat on Vladimir Putin's top foe since the Russian president's approval ratings took a beating over deeply unpopular pension reforms.

The Kremlin critic finished a 30-day sentence in September for organising a rally at the start of the year, but was arrested as soon as he was released to face further charges over another protest.

The latter demonstration, against the raising of the retirement age, was time to coincide with regional elections last month.

The Kremlin suffered rare defeats in those polls, with voters rejecting candidates from the ruling United Russia party in at least two regions.

A run-off in the far eastern Primorsky Krai will be held again in two months after accusations of vote-rigging in favour of the Moscow-backed candidate led to protests.

Navalny ally Leonid Volkov said at the time of the latest arrest that the Kremlin had "to take it out on someone because of all their defeats and failures of the last weeks".

Supporters fear that the two consecutive administrative cases mean the authorities may be getting ready to open a criminal probe against Navalny.

In that case he could face a lengthy prison term.

Amnesty International described Navalny as a prisoner of conscience and said he had committed no crime.

Navalny came to prominence as an organiser of huge anti-Putin rallies that shook Russia in 2011 and 2012 following accusations of vote-rigging in parliamentary polls.

His anti-corruption rhetoric is especially popular with younger people who follow his online channels and blogs.

Since his most recent jail term his 17-year-old daughter, Daria, has launched her own Youtube show called "Voice of My Generation".

Navalny was barred from running against Putin in a presidential election in March.

He served a month in prison in the summer after organising demonstrations ahead of Putin's swearing-in ceremony for a fourth Kremlin term.

The Yale-educated lawyer has faced a string of charges and attacks since he became the leading opposition figure in Russia.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Jetliner lands in US after world's longest flightbullet
2 Jetliner lands in US after world's longest flightbullet
3 Russia No more taxi service to Space Station after Soyuz fiascobullet

Related Articles

Politics Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance is an 'embarrassing' 'crisis' for Trump and 'one of the roughest foreign-policy challenges' he's faced yet, experts say
Politics Russia drilled for all out nuclear war — but a key element was missing
Sports Khabib Nurmagomedov is 3 wins away from becoming the best lightweight the UFC has ever seen, and could retire as 'the Floyd Mayweather of MMA'
Sports Khabib Nurmagomedov claims WWE wants to recruit him just one day after he threatened to quit the UFC forever
Football Disgraced Mamaev and Kokorin to be detained for two months
Orthodoxy World's third Christian religion
In Moscow Rages as Ukrainian Church's independence recognised
Vladimir Putin Russian President says Nurmagomedov doesn't deserve harsh punishment
Football Russian police detain footballers facing 'lifetime ban' over assault on officials

World

Under a deal reached in September by opposition backer Turkey and regime ally Russia rebels and jihadists in Syria were means to have pulled out heavy weapons from a planned buffer zone by October 10
Rebels fire shells from Syria buffer despite heavy arms pullout
The stricken wreckage of the vehicle was reduced to burned-out metal by the impact of the crash
Update: Migrant truck crash kills 22 in Turkey
Somalis gather in the capital Mogadishu to commemorate the first anniversary of bombing attack that killed more than 500 people in one of the country's worst ever attacks
Somalia executes perpetrator on anniversary of deadliest attack
Maldives President Abdulla Yameen lost heavily at elections in September
Maldives judges hear strongman's election challenge
X
Advertisement