Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Putin and Erdogan to hold talks on Syria's rebel-held Idlib

Syrian Conflict Putin and Erdogan to hold talks on Syria's rebel-held Idlib

The leaders of the two countries that are on opposite sides of the conflict but key global allies will discuss the situation in Idlib at Putin's residence in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, the Kremlin said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Fears have been raised of an imminent air and ground attack to retake the last major opposition bastion play

Fears have been raised of an imminent air and ground attack to retake the last major opposition bastion

(AFP/File)

Russian President Vladimir Putin was set to meet Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday as international concern mounts over an expected Syrian government assault on the rebel-held province of Idlib.

The leaders of the two countries that are on opposite sides of the conflict but key global allies will discuss the situation in Idlib at Putin's residence in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, the Kremlin said.

"The situation with Idlib is acute," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti news agency on Monday ahead of the talks.

He conceded "there are certain differences in approaches" between the leaders.

Putin and Erdogan are to meet in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi play

Putin and Erdogan are to meet in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi

(TURKISH PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE/AFP/File)

Russia-backed forces of the Syrian regime have massed around Idlib province in recent weeks, sparking fears of an imminent air and ground attack to retake the last major opposition bastion.

The United Nations and non-governmental organisations have repeatedly warned that such an offensive would unleash a "bloodbath" and "humanitarian catastrophe" in Idlib, which is home to three million people.

Turkey has intensified negotiations with Russia to avert a possible attack, repeatedly calling for a ceasefire.

Erdogan and Putin met previously on September 7 in Tehran for a three-way summit with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that saw the Russian and Turkish leaders openly disagree over how to deal with the rebel stronghold, which borders Turkey.

Mass exodus fears

Russia and Iran are key allies of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime.

Turkey however backs opposition fighters seeking the ouster of the Syrian leader, and has said a large-scale offensive against the rebels could trigger a mass exodus towards its border.

Russian and Syrian air strikes, artillery fire and barrel bombs have killed more than 30 civilians across the province in the past month, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Bombardment has slowed over the past week, however, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday that the Syrian regime is not preparing a major offensive against Idlib, adding that Moscow will do everything to protect civilians.

Turkey has said a large-scale offensive against the rebels could trigger a mass exodus towards its border play

Turkey has said a large-scale offensive against the rebels could trigger a mass exodus towards its border

(AFP/File)

"What is being presented at the moment as the beginning of a Russian-backed offensive by Syrian forces is not a faithful representation of the facts," Lavrov said Friday while visiting Germany.

"We are doing everything to ensure that the civilian population would not suffer," he said.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Friday said Turkey was ready to cooperate with anyone in the fight against terror groups in Syria, but criticised the Damascus regime for using the presence of jihadist groups to legitimise a possible operation in Idlib.

The Syrian civil war erupted in 2011, when the Assad regime waged a vicious crackdown on pro-democracy protests that evolved into a complex conflict involving jihadists and world powers.

It has killed an estimated 360,000 people and forced millions to flee their homes.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Cuba Workers fired for selling 15,000 apples to one clientbullet
2 In South Africa Slaughtered rhino embodies poaching crisisbullet
3 R.I.P Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet

Related Articles

In Syria Polls open in local elections: state media
In Damascus Israeli missiles target airport: State media
In Afghanistan Afghan conflict could be deadlier than Syria in 2018: analysts
Syrian Conflict 38,500 flee hostilities in Syria's Idlib in two weeks: UN
Syrian Civil War Syria's Idlib 'must not be transformed into a bloodbath': UN chief
Donald Trump US foreign policy a tug of war between Trump, staff
Syrian Conflict IS ambush kills 21 regime fighters in southern Syria: monitor
United Nations UN envoy proposes rebel pullback from Syria's Idlib
In Syria War has killed more than 360,000: monitor
David Friedman US ambassador sees Golan remaining in Israeli hands 'forever'

World

Ethiopia's Oromo people gather to celebrate the return of the formerly banned anti-government group the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) at Mesquel Square in Addis Ababa, on September 15, 2018
In Ethiopia 23 dead in weekend of ethnic violence
China claims most of the resource-rich South China Sea, despite claims from Brunei, Vietnam and the Philippines
South China Sea Japan conducts first submarine drill in disputed disputed waters
Outrage over footage showing animal cruelty at a slaughterhouse in the southwestern town of Mauleon-Licharre prompted inspections across France
Animal Cruelty French slaughterhouse workers on trial accused of cruelty
Participants attend an investment conference in Riyadh on October 25, 2017
Saudi Arabia Country's sovereign wealth fund secures $11bn loan