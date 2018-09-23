Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Pro-Turkey Syria rebels cautiously accept Idlib deal

In Syria Pro-Turkey rebels cautiously accept Idlib deal

Pro-Turkey rebels have cautiously accepted a Moscow-Ankara deal to prevent a Russia-backed regime attack on Syria's last major opposition bastion of Idlib, while a small jihadist group has rejected it.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Syrian rebel fighters are seen in the northern countryside of Idlib province on September 11, 2018 play

Syrian rebel fighters are seen in the northern countryside of Idlib province on September 11, 2018

(AFP/File)

Pro-Turkey rebels have cautiously accepted a Moscow-Ankara deal to prevent a Russia-backed regime attack on Syria's last major opposition bastion of Idlib, while a small jihadist group has rejected it.

The dominant force in the northwestern region bordering Turkey, the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) alliance led by jihadists of Syria's former Al-Qaeda affiliate, had on Sunday however still not responded.

Late Saturday, the National Liberation Front (NLF) rebel alliance in a statement accepted the deal reached on Monday for Idlib, but said they remained on their guard.

They announced "our full cooperation with our Turkish ally in helping to make a success their efforts to spare civilians from the afflictions of war".

"But we will stay alert to any betrayal by the Russians, the regime or the Iranians," the NLF warned, fearing the agreement to be "temporary".

"We will not abandon our weapons, our land or our revolution" against the Russia- and Iran-backed forces of President Bashar al-Assad, the rebels said.

Also on Saturday, in a statement circulated on social media, the Al-Qaeda-linked Hurras al-Deen rejected the agreement reached in the Russian resort of Sochi.

"We at the Hurras al-Deen organisation again announce our rejection of these conspiracies," it said.

Monday's agreement provides for a U-shaped buffer zone 15 to 20 kilometres (9 to 12 miles) wide to be set up around Idlib.

Under the deal, all factions in the planned demilitarised zone must hand over their heavy weapons by October 10, and radical groups must withdraw by October 15.

Both the extremist Hurras al-Deen and NLF rebels are present inside this planned buffer area, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says.

But the dominant HTS alliance is also widely present, according to the Britain-based monitor.

The jihadist-led group -- which controls more than half of the Idlib region -- has not officially responded to the agreement.

But its propaganda agency Ebaa has cast doubt on Turkey's motivations.

In August, HTS leader Abu Mohamed al-Jolani warned opposition factions in Idlib against handing over their weapons.

Syria's war has killed more than 360,000 people and displaced millions from their homes since erupting in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-Assad protests.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Baghdadi IS leader, world's 'most wanted', sought in Syria offensivebullet
2 Hassan Rouhani Iran vows 'crushing response' after gunmen kill 29 at...bullet
3 In Sudan 2 pilots killed in military jet crash: armybullet

Related Articles

Finance 6 things other governments provide that Americans still have to pay for
World Buddhist Temple, now a Communist shrine, plants China's flag in Taiwan
World Wreckage may be from Endeavour, ship that explored world and charted Australia
In Australia Strawberry saboteur evades police
Football Clermont continue hot Top 14 start, Lyon crush Montpellier
Tech What it's like to visit Burning Man for the first time
WorldRemit 2 Ugandan Youth Football Coaches Dream with payment platform and Arsenal
WorldRemit 6 Nigerian youth football coaches dream with payment platform and Arsenal
Tech How to move to New Zealand and become a naturalized Kiwi
Politics 5 of the easiest countries to become a citizen

World

Nigeria's fuel subsidy bill has spiked and as February elections approach, questions are being asked about the government's management of oil sales and earnings
Buhari Nigeria's President under fire over 'astronomic' fuel subsidy bill
Pope Francis leads Sunday mass in Lithuania's second city Kaunas, where he paid tribute to the thousands of Jews killed in the country during World War II
Pope Francis Pontiff honours Holocaust victims in Lithuania
A second Swiss canton will introduce a regional "burqa ban", after voters in St. Gallen overwhelmingly voted to prohibit all face-covering garments in public spaces
Switzerland Swiss region overwhelmingly votes for 'burqa ban'
A Russian IL-20M plane similar to the one shot down on Monday lands at an unknown location on July 23, 2006
Russia Military says 'misled' by Israel in plane downing over Syria
X
Advertisement