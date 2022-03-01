RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

President Zelenskyy is inexperienced - S/ Korean ruling party presidential candidate

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ruling party presidential candidate, Lee Jae-myung on Tuesday came under fire for appearing to blame Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for Russia’s invasion of the country.

Lee (TheKoreanTimes)
Lee (TheKoreanTimes)

Lee of the liberal Democratic Party (DP) made the controversial remarks at a TV presidential debate earlier on Friday, while trying to underscore the political inexperience of main opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol of the conservative People Power Party.

Recommended articles

“In Ukraine, a novice politician of six months became president and declared (Ukraine’s) accession to NATO, which provoked Russia and eventually led to a clash,’’ Lee said.

The remark unleashed a torrent of criticism on the U.S. social media platform, Reddit, after a video of the debate appeared alongside a translation of Lee’s comments.

Critics panned the candidate for failing to see the crisis for what it was, Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and instead putting the blame on Zelenskyy.

Yoon wrote on Facebook on Saturday that what Lee said was an “international disgrace’’ and that he apologised to the Ukrainian people “as a presidential candidate of the Republic of Korea.’’

Lee scrambled to defuse the controversy by issuing his own apology.

“Before any other presidential candidate, I plainly criticised Russia’s invasion and expressed my support for Ukraine,’’ he also wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

“However, if I unintentionally caused even a partial misunderstanding among the Ukrainian people, it was due to my lack of ability to express myself,’’ he said.

The DP came to his defence on Monday.

“President Zelenskyy is inexperienced in many ways. That’s a fact,’’ Rep. Woo Sang-ho, chief of the DP campaign committee, said during a radio interview.

“But at this point in time, when (Ukraine is) under attack, I believe that regarding this issue it will have been correct to emphasise the invasion.’’

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Omoyele Sowore joins 2023 presidential race

Omoyele Sowore joins 2023 presidential race

President Zelenskyy is inexperienced - S/ Korean ruling party presidential candidate

President Zelenskyy is inexperienced - S/ Korean ruling party presidential candidate

Russia-Ukraine war: Implications for African development

Russia-Ukraine war: Implications for African development

Peace talk between Russia and Ukraine results in heavier airstrikes

Peace talk between Russia and Ukraine results in "heavier airstrikes"

NCDC says COVID-19 killed over 3,000 Nigerians in 2 years

NCDC says COVID-19 killed over 3,000 Nigerians in 2 years

NYSC warns corps members against cultism

NYSC warns corps members against cultism

Buhari leaves Abuja for Kenya, London for two-week medical checkup

Buhari leaves Abuja for Kenya, London for two-week medical checkup

First batch of Ghanaians evacuated from Ukraine arrive in Ghana

First batch of Ghanaians evacuated from Ukraine arrive in Ghana

Russia-Ukraine crisis: CPPE highlights implications for Nigerian economy

Russia-Ukraine crisis: CPPE highlights implications for Nigerian economy

Trending

Who gave NATO the right to kill Gadhafi? – Angry Putin asked 10 years ago (video)

Muammar Gadhafi and Vladimir Putin

What is going on between Russia and Ukraine?

Putin attacks parts of Ukraine

Ukraine says Russia has suffered 2,800 casualties since beginning of invasion

Ukrainian servicemen ride on tanks towards the front line with Russian forces in the Lugansk region of Ukraine on February 25, 2022

6 Nigerian footballers affected by Russia-Ukraine tensions

How Vladamir Putin's military action against Ukraine affects Nigerian players