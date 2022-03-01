President Zelenskyy is inexperienced - S/ Korean ruling party presidential candidate

“In Ukraine, a novice politician of six months became president and declared (Ukraine’s) accession to NATO, which provoked Russia and eventually led to a clash,’’ Lee said.

The remark unleashed a torrent of criticism on the U.S. social media platform, Reddit, after a video of the debate appeared alongside a translation of Lee’s comments.

Critics panned the candidate for failing to see the crisis for what it was, Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and instead putting the blame on Zelenskyy.

Yoon wrote on Facebook on Saturday that what Lee said was an “international disgrace’’ and that he apologised to the Ukrainian people “as a presidential candidate of the Republic of Korea.’’

Lee scrambled to defuse the controversy by issuing his own apology.

“Before any other presidential candidate, I plainly criticised Russia’s invasion and expressed my support for Ukraine,’’ he also wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

“However, if I unintentionally caused even a partial misunderstanding among the Ukrainian people, it was due to my lack of ability to express myself,’’ he said.

The DP came to his defence on Monday.

“President Zelenskyy is inexperienced in many ways. That’s a fact,’’ Rep. Woo Sang-ho, chief of the DP campaign committee, said during a radio interview.