President Museveni’s vehicle gets major security boost

The vehicle, a custom-made Toyota Land Cruiser has been equipped with major state-of-the-art surveillance and communication features.

Surveillance

Visible nowadays on the president’s vehicle are cameras that likely provide 360-degree surveillance, allowing the driver and security team to monitor the surroundings at all times.

The cams are mounted on the front, the back and on the sides.

According to a simple Google Lens analysis, the dome cameras with wide-angle lenses, allow for a broader capture area, which is essential for surveillance and monitoring.

Surrounding the lens are several small LEDs, likely infrared (IR) LEDs which are used for night vision, enabling the camera to capture clear images in low-light or nighttime conditions.

Communication

The vehicle is also equipped with antennas at the back, suggesting advanced communication systems for secure and uninterrupted communication.

Additionally, the rear window has a grid-like security mesh installed on the inside. This is likely to protect the president against any large projectiles as was the case in 2018.

Arua incident

While on a campaign trail in Arua City on August 14th 2018, the president had a big rock hurled at his vehicle, smashing its rear window, although the inner glass pane that’s likely armoured remained intact.

Police said the president’s vehicle was attacked by supporters of the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) who were rallying in the area for their own parliamentary candidate.

At least one person, Yasin Kawuma who was driving NUP president Bobi Wine, was shot dead in the fracas that ensued.