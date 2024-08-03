ADVERTISEMENT
President Museveni’s vehicle gets major security boost

Samson Waswa
President Museveni's official car has been fitted with dome cameras for surveillance
  • President Museveni's vehicle has received a significant security upgrade
  • The specially-made Toyota Land Cruiser is now equipped with state-of-the-art surveillance and communication features
  • The vehicle has cameras for 360-degree surveillance, including wide-angle lenses with infrared LEDs for night vision

President Yoweri Museveni’s vehicle has recently undergone a noticeable security enhancement.

The vehicle, a custom-made Toyota Land Cruiser has been equipped with major state-of-the-art surveillance and communication features.

President Museveni's official vehicle
President Museveni's official vehicle pulse uganda
Visible nowadays on the president’s vehicle are cameras that likely provide 360-degree surveillance, allowing the driver and security team to monitor the surroundings at all times.

The cams are mounted on the front, the back and on the sides.

Museveni's vehicle before the new security features were installed
Museveni's vehicle before the new security features were installed pulse uganda

According to a simple Google Lens analysis, the dome cameras with wide-angle lenses, allow for a broader capture area, which is essential for surveillance and monitoring.

Surrounding the lens are several small LEDs, likely infrared (IR) LEDs which are used for night vision, enabling the camera to capture clear images in low-light or nighttime conditions.

The vehicle is also equipped with antennas at the back, suggesting advanced communication systems for secure and uninterrupted communication.

A rear view of Museveni's car showing what appears to be a camera or censor mounted on the back window
A rear view of Museveni's car showing what appears to be a camera or censor mounted on the back window pulse uganda

Additionally, the rear window has a grid-like security mesh installed on the inside. This is likely to protect the president against any large projectiles as was the case in 2018.

While on a campaign trail in Arua City on August 14th 2018, the president had a big rock hurled at his vehicle, smashing its rear window, although the inner glass pane that’s likely armoured remained intact.

Police said the president’s vehicle was attacked by supporters of the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) who were rallying in the area for their own parliamentary candidate.

President Museveni's car was shattered in a campaign rally in 2018
President Museveni's car was shattered in a campaign rally in 2018 pulse uganda
At least one person, Yasin Kawuma who was driving NUP president Bobi Wine, was shot dead in the fracas that ensued.

The new security features on President Museveni’s car are likely informed, at least in part, by this incident.

Samson Waswa Samson Waswa Samson Waswa is a reporter covering all topics in the entertainment world as well as political and current affairs.

