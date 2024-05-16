ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

President Museveni shares unique bedroom analogy during state visit to Kenya

Denis Mwangi

President William Ruto hosted President Yoweri Museveni at State House, Nairobi on May 16, 2024

President William Ruto hosted President Yoweri Museveni at State House, Nairobi on May 16, 2024
President William Ruto hosted President Yoweri Museveni at State House, Nairobi on May 16, 2024
  • President Yoweri Museveni compared Africa to a house divided into many rooms, highlighting the need for African unity
  • He used a metaphor to underline the irrationality of current African borders and the need for closer collaboration among nations
  • A tripartite agreement was signed with President Ruto to allow importation and transit of refined petroleum products through Kenya to Uganda.

Recommended articles

During his state visit to Kenya on May 16, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni used a unique analogy to highlight the need for African unity.

Addressing a the media alongside President William Ruto, Museveni compared Africa to a house divided into many rooms, each representing a different country.

His compelling metaphor aimed to underline the irrationality of current African borders and the need for closer collaboration among nations.

ADVERTISEMENT
President William Ruto hosted President Yoweri Museveni at State House, Nairobi on May 16, 2024
President William Ruto hosted President Yoweri Museveni at State House, Nairobi on May 16, 2024 President William Ruto hosted President Yoweri Museveni at State House, Nairobi on May 16, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

President Museveni captivated his audience with a vivid comparison.

He said, "Africa is amazing because Africa is one house, one building. Now, the sitting room is another country. The bedroom is another country. The other one is another country. Now, to go from the bedroom to the outside, you must go to another country. We must get a visa. What is this now?"

This analogy painted a clear picture of the fragmented nature of African countries, making it difficult for citizens to move freely and trade across borders.

ADVERTISEMENT

He emphasised that Uganda is part of Kenya, Tanzania, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), but the current borders act like walls separating rooms in a house.

Museveni's visit was marked by the signing of a tripartite agreement with President Ruto.

This pact allows the importation and transit of refined petroleum products through Kenya to Uganda.

The agreement aims to resolve ongoing disputes and boost bilateral trade, marking a significant step towards regional cooperation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Museveni’s speech was not just about trade but also about a broader vision for Africa. He stressed the importance of forming an East African Federation to solve common problems.

President William Ruto hosted President Yoweri Museveni at State House, Nairobi on May 16, 2024
President William Ruto hosted President Yoweri Museveni at State House, Nairobi on May 16, 2024 President William Ruto hosted President Yoweri Museveni at State House, Nairobi on May 16, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

"If we had formed the East Africa Federation, we wouldn’t have the problems we have now," he said.

He pointed out that smaller countries in Europe, like Denmark and Belgium, benefit from the protection and support of larger allies, in this case, the United States.

He asked a critical question: "Who is the head boy in Africa here? We are all small people, small people. That's what we are really trying to deal with."

ADVERTISEMENT

Museveni highlighted three historical missions that African countries should rally behind; prosperity through wealth creation and market access, strategic security, and utilising brotherhood.

He urged African leaders not to waste the current opportunity for unity and development. "Before, opportunity was wasted, and we should not waste this opportunity now. Nobody will be left behind," he asserted.

Museveni reiterated that by focusing on unity and collaboration, Africa can overcome its challenges and create a brighter future for all its people.

President William Ruto hosted President Yoweri Museveni at State House, Nairobi on May 16, 2024
President William Ruto hosted President Yoweri Museveni at State House, Nairobi on May 16, 2024 President William Ruto hosted President Yoweri Museveni at State House, Nairobi on May 16, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Those grumbling about new tariff don't pay electricity bills - Power minister

Those grumbling about new tariff don't pay electricity bills - Power minister

Rivers Crisis: Fubara declares victory over enemies of his govt

Rivers Crisis: Fubara declares victory over enemies of his govt

Otti says Abia will partner Israel in agriculture, tech, digital economy

Otti says Abia will partner Israel in agriculture, tech, digital economy

Troops eliminate 227 terrorists, apprehend 529 in 1 week

Troops eliminate 227 terrorists, apprehend 529 in 1 week

Niger Gov to complete 82km Bida-Minna road in 24 months

Niger Gov to complete 82km Bida-Minna road in 24 months

Tinubu sends anti-doping bill to Senate for approval before Paris Olympic games

Tinubu sends anti-doping bill to Senate for approval before Paris Olympic games

NIGCOMSAT set to launch satellite dedicated to army operations

NIGCOMSAT set to launch satellite dedicated to army operations

Reps probing PPP threaten to cancel lease over non-compliance with extant laws

Reps probing PPP threaten to cancel lease over non-compliance with extant laws

Court stops Osun lawmaker from defending clients, cites constitutional breach

Court stops Osun lawmaker from defending clients, cites constitutional breach

Pulse Sports

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kidney transplant done with pig's kidney [dailyexpress]

62-yr-old American who received new kidney from a pig in March is dead

The discovery of the S73-7 satellite after 25 years of tracking is a triumph (image used for illustrative purpose) [Daily Express]

Prodigal satellite found 25 years after going missing in space

Sherif Lawal: Boxer collapses and dies during first professional fight

Sherif Lawal: Boxer collapses and dies during first professional fight

In 2021, Gates and his wife divorced after 27 years of marriage. Meanwhile, Buffett resigned from the three-person board at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. My goals are 100% in sync with those of the foundation, and my physical participation is in no way needed to achieve these goals, Buffett said at the time.

What next for Melinda Gates after resigning in $12.5 billion agreement