Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Pope says Church can no longer tolerate silence on abuse

Pope Francis Pontiff says Church can no longer tolerate silence on abuse

Pope Francis said Saturday that silence on sexual abuse can "no longer be tolerated" as he ordered an investigation into Vatican archives concerning former archbishop of Washington Theodore McCarrick, who resigned in July.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
'We will follow the path of truth wherever it may lead', Francis said in 2015 play

'We will follow the path of truth wherever it may lead', Francis said in 2015

(AFP)

Pope Francis said Saturday that silence on sexual abuse can "no longer be tolerated" as he ordered an investigation into Vatican archives concerning former archbishop of Washington Theodore McCarrick, who resigned in July.

"Both abuse and its cover-up can no longer be tolerated," said Francis in a Vatican statement in which he declared the Church had to tackle "the grave scourge of abuse within and beyond" the institution.

The case of McCarrick triggered a storm in August after Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, a former Vatican envoy to Washington, dropped a bombshell letter accusing the pope of ignoring allegations about the prominent US cardinal, one of the most senior Catholic leaders to face abuse allegations.

Following Vigano's letter, US groups representing survivors of sexual abuse by Catholic priests urged the Vatican to publish a list of clerics accused of sexual assault.

Saturday's Vatican statement said Francis was "aware of and concerned by the confusion that these accusations are causing in the conscience of the faithful."

The statement added: "Both abuse and its cover-up can no longer be tolerated" and said the Church had a duty "to prevent such crimes from being committed in the future to the harm of the most innocent and most vulnerable in society".

The statement also underlined that Francis had in an August letter to Catholics stated that "the only way that we have to respond to this evil that has darkened so many lives is to experience it as a task regarding all of us as the People of God.

"This awareness of being part of a people and a shared history will enable us to acknowledge our past sins and mistakes with a penitential openness that can allow us to be renewed from within," said the statement.

Regarding McCarrick, the Vatican said Francis "has decided that information gathered during the preliminary investigation be combined with a further thorough study of the entire documentation present in the Archives of the Dicasteries and Offices of the Holy See ... to ascertain all the relevant facts, to place them in their historical context and to evaluate them objectively."

The Vatican concluded the Holy See recognised "it may emerge that choices were taken that would not be consonant with a contemporary approach to such issues" but that, as Francis said in 2015, "we will follow the path of truth wherever it may lead."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In United States ISS astronauts return to Earth amid US-Russia tensionsbullet
2 In Malta Aquarius migrants land after standoffbullet
3 Peace Prize Nadia Murad: from jihadist slave to Nobel laureatebullet

Related Articles

Pope Francis Sex abuse scandal causes Catholics to lose faith in pontiff
Pope Francis Pontiff gives Chinese bishops 'warm welcome'
Pope Francis Holy Father calls for daily prayers after sex abuse scandal
In China Christians face more persecution as authorities reveal plans to change Bible
Jehovah's Witness Religious group ordered to pay $35M to sexual abuse victim
Vatican China in hush negotiations on 'underground' bishops: sources
Tech Estonia is making it easy for people to get 'e-residency,' and it’s offsetting a dangerous demographic time bomb
Pope Francis Holy Father talks about the effect of sexual abuse scandals on Catholic church
In Germany Catholic Church to own up to decades of child abuse

World

A pre-sale photo supplied by Sotheby's in London on October 6, 2018 shows "Girl with Balloon" by the British artist Banksy, which sold on October 5 for ?1,042,000 and then unexpectedly passed through a shredder hidden in the frame
In Britain Banksy shocks art world by shredding ?1 mn work at auction
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rules three of the five poll-bound heartland states
Narendra Modi State polls pose India's PM regional test before reelection bid
Cameroonian President Paul Biya (pictured with his wife Chantal Biya) has made very few appearances on the campaign trail
Cameroon Tactics and tension ahead of poll
Meng Hongwei, 64, was last seen leaving for China in late September from the Interpol headquarters in Lyon, southeast France
In China Interpol demands 'clarification' on missing police chief
X
Advertisement