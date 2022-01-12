RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Pope Francis speaks out against cancel culture

Authors:

Seye Omidiora

His Holiness in his address to Vatican Diplomatic Corps spoke against ‘one track thinking’

Pope Francis speaks out against cancel culture
Pope Francis speaks out against cancel culture

Pope Francis during his annual address speech to the Vatican Diplomatic Corps on Monday denounced Cancel Culture.

Recommended articles

In the speech, he emphasized the damage that the growing culture is causing to humanity despite its supposed noble intentions that seek to protect diversity.

Cancel culture is known among netizens as the withdrawal of support or directed outrage at popular figures or entities for holding views or performing actions that are not so popular with the enraged dissidents.

A phenomenon that has grown to affect popular and influential figures like Chimamanda Adichie and even J.K Rowling, the author of the popular Harry Potter books recently.

In his speech, the Pope described Cancel Culture as “a form of ideological colonization, one that leaves no room for freedom of expression and is now taking the form of the cancel culture invading many circles and public institutions.”

He then continued to say that it is “invading many circles and public institutions. As a result, agendas are increasingly dictated by a mindset that rejects the natural foundations of humanity and the cultural roots that constitute the identity of many people.”

He admonished people about the dangers of continuing with it and concluded his speech by advocating for diplomacy.

“Diplomacy is called to be truly inclusive, not cancelling but cherishing the differences and sensibilities that have historically marked various peoples” the Pope concluded.

Authors:

Seye Omidiora Seye Omidiora

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos administers 2.19m doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Lagos administers 2.19m doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Buhari, Osinbajo, others honour military fallen, living heroes

Buhari, Osinbajo, others honour military fallen, living heroes

Babangida describes the aspirant he wants to emerge as president in 2023

Babangida describes the aspirant he wants to emerge as president in 2023

Babangida opens up on why he didn’t remarry since his wife’s death

Babangida opens up on why he didn’t remarry since his wife’s death

Pamilerin, other influencers say Twitter ban lifting is political

Pamilerin, other influencers say Twitter ban lifting is political

Subsidy: Delta PDP chieftain blasts NLC over planned nationwide protest

Subsidy: Delta PDP chieftain blasts NLC over planned nationwide protest

Buhari: Nigerians should be fair in assessing our security challenges

Buhari: Nigerians should be fair in assessing our security challenges

We spent our Christmas, New Year in pain, grief – Wives of missing engineers

We spent our Christmas, New Year in pain, grief – Wives of missing engineers

Pensioners hail Buhari for approving use of technology-driven verification

Pensioners hail Buhari for approving use of technology-driven verification

Trending

ECOWAS withdraws ambassadors in Mali, shuts borders

ECOWAS withdraws ambassadors in Mali, shuts borders. [thisnigeria]

Queen Elizabeth strips Prince Andrew of titles

Queen Elizabeth strips Prince Andrew of titles

Kazakhstan President gave kill order to quell protests

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan

West African countries break ties with Mali over election delay