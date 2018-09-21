Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Pope accepts resignations of two more Chilean bishops: Vatican

Pope Francis Pontiff accepts resignations of two more Chilean bishops: Vatican

An entire Chilean delegation of 34 bishops tendered their resignation to the pope in May.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pope Francis has accepted the resignations of two more bishops from Chile play

Pope Francis has accepted the resignations of two more bishops from Chile

(AFP/File)

Pope Francis on Friday accepted the resignations of two more bishops from Chile, which is investigating more than 100 cases of sexual abuse by the clergy, the Vatican said.

An entire Chilean delegation of 34 bishops tendered their resignation to the pope in May.

Francis had accepted five of those resignations and on Friday said he had accepted a further two: Carlos Eduardo Pellegrin Barrera, 60, bishop of San Bartolome de Chillan, and Cristian Enrique Contreras Molina of San Felipe.

Both are being investigated by prosecutors in Chile for alleged sexual abuse.

Prosecutors said last month they were looking into 119 cases related to the sexual abuse of minors since 1960.

They said 167 bishops, priests and lay members of the Catholic Church were being investigated.

Among those implicated is the country's most senior Catholic figure, Santiago Archbishop Ricardo Ezzati.

He faces accusations he helped cover up sexual abuse in his diocese.

Pope Francis has apologised repeatedly to Chileans over the scandal.

He has said the church failed "to listen and react" to the allegations, but vowed to "restore justice."

Francis himself became mired in the scandal when, during a trip to Chile in January, he defended 61-year-old bishop Juan Barros.

Barros was accused of covering up child abuse by priest Fernando Karadima in the 1980s and 1990s.

Francis eventually accepted he was wrong to defend Barros and accepted his resignation.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Benjamin Netanyahu Israel PM hits out at Iran after Syria friendly fire...bullet
2 Jet Airways Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flightbullet
3 In Guatemala UN puts ex-VP in charge of Venezuela migrant crisisbullet

Related Articles

In Chile Authorities raid sites linked to church sex abuse
Giuseppe Conte Italy PM declares state of emergency after bridge collapse
Sex Abuse Pope accepts resignation of 3 Chilean bishops in scandal
Pope Francis Pontiff to meet 5 abused Chilean priests
Pope Francis Pontiff to Chileans: 'We did not react in time' on sex abuse
Pope Francis Holy Father's envoys in Chile call for justice for sex abuse victims
Francis Pope accepts resignation of two more Chilean bishops after sex scandal
Pope Francis Pressure mounts on pontiff for tougher action on abuse scandals
In Chile Prosecutor in sex abuse scandal targets bishops
In Chile Clergy abuse cases triple to 119: prosecutors

World

Suspected jihadists have torched scores of homes and killed many in previous attacks
In Mozambique 12 killed, 14 wounded in jihadist attacks: source
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been criticised for the crackdown that followed the failed July 2016 coup against him
Max Zirngast Turkey court keeps Austrian student in jail on terror charges
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a national ceremony to pay tribute to the victims of terrorism, in Paris, on September 19, 2018.
Macron President honours Algerians who fought for colonial France
The United States announced a new raft of measures that would punish third countries for dealing with Moscow
China, Russia Two allies warn US of consequences over sanctions
X
Advertisement