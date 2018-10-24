Police use tear gas to disperse Argentina budget protests

news

Protests against Argentine President Mauricio Macri's draft austerity budget turned violent Wednesday as police clashed with demonstrators outside the Congress building in Buenos Aires.

Riot-police used tear gas to disperse rock-throwing demonstrators from outside the Congress where lawmakers prepared to vote on the controversial budget later Wednesday.

Authorities said nine police were injured, and at least 27 protesters arrested.

Unions and Argentina's leftist opposition have criticized the center-right government's economic program of sweeping spending cuts to meet the requirements of an upgraded $57 billion International Monetary Fund loan.

Macri's Cambiemos or "Let's Change" coalition lacks a majority in the lower house but analysts said it is likely to get support from some factions of the Peronist opposition to pass the budget, which includes a combination of spending cuts and tax increases.

Street protests have reflected growing public anger after Macri slashed public service jobs as part of a bid to balance the budget and tame inflation of around 40 percent.

Axel Kiciloff, economy minister in the previous leftist government of Cristina Kirchner, accused the government of wanting to introduce "savage budget cuts."

"Voting for this budget would guarantee hunger for Argentines," said opposition MP Leonardo Grosso.