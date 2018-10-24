Pulse.ng logo
Police seize lion cub from Paris suburb apartment

The female cub was discovered in a child's bed in the apartment of neighbours of the 30-year-old suspect, who was found hiding in a closet, they said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A lion cub born on April 15, 2017 is pictured inside the new enclosure "La Terre des Lions" on June 23, 2017 at the Zooparc of Beauval play Police seize lion cub from Paris suburb apartment (AFP)

French police seized a six-week-old lion cub from an apartment in a Paris suburb, and arrested its owner, a source close to the investigation said Tuesday.

The cub was in good health, and was handed over to wildlife officials.

Police were alerted by videos circulating on social media, in which a man offers the cub for sale for about 10,000 euros ($11,470), said the source.

It was not known where the lion came from. The source said it seemed the suspect had bought the cub with the intention of reselling it, and that it was very likely stolen.

