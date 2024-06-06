ADVERTISEMENT
Caught in the act - Police commander camps overnight in the rain to nab suspect

Denis Mwangi

The police commander's efforts paid off at 3:40 a.m. when the suspect appeared unaware of the security team waiting for him

Francis Ndichu Kimani a motor vehicle vandal was caught red-handed
Kiamumbi residents can finally breathe a sigh of relief after a notorious motor vehicle vandal was caught red-handed during a night raid.

The suspect, identified as Francis Ndichu Kimani, 24, had been causing sleepless nights for the community by stealthily creeping through perimeter fences and vandalising parked vehicles under the cover of darkness.

The arrest came after a well-coordinated sting operation led by the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) along Santiago Street, a hotspot frequented by vandals.

The operation, meticulously planned and executed, involved strategically positioning officers at various points to monitor the area.

Kiamumbi residents had been living in fear, with many resorting to leaving their cars in distant, presumed safer locations, hiring additional watchmen, or even sleeping in their vehicles to prevent theft.

The persistent threat had created a sense of insecurity, prompting the police to take decisive action.

The night-long operation took place amid drizzles, with officers braving the rain to keep vigil.

Their patience paid off at 3:40 a.m. when they spotted the lone burglar, known locally as Ndich, scaling the wall of a homestead.

Within seconds, before the commander could even issue further instructions, the suspect re-emerged clutching the front grille and headlight of a Toyota Harrier, which he had skillfully stripped from the homeowner's family car.

READ: Lead DCI followed to nab suspect behind murder of Chandarana Supermarket manager

A vandalised car
A vandalised car A vandalised car Pulse Live Kenya

The swift action by the police led to Ndich's immediate capture and he was marched to the station.

During interrogation, crucial leads were obtained about his accomplices and the market for the stolen parts.

The investigation is ongoing, with authorities aiming to dismantle the entire network involved in the theft and sale of vehicle parts.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

