Caught in the act - Police commander camps overnight in the rain to nab suspect

The suspect, identified as Francis Ndichu Kimani, 24, had been causing sleepless nights for the community by stealthily creeping through perimeter fences and vandalising parked vehicles under the cover of darkness.

The arrest came after a well-coordinated sting operation led by the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) along Santiago Street, a hotspot frequented by vandals.

The operation, meticulously planned and executed, involved strategically positioning officers at various points to monitor the area.

Kiamumbi residents had been living in fear, with many resorting to leaving their cars in distant, presumed safer locations, hiring additional watchmen, or even sleeping in their vehicles to prevent theft.

The persistent threat had created a sense of insecurity, prompting the police to take decisive action.

The night-long operation took place amid drizzles, with officers braving the rain to keep vigil.

Their patience paid off at 3:40 a.m. when they spotted the lone burglar, known locally as Ndich, scaling the wall of a homestead.

Within seconds, before the commander could even issue further instructions, the suspect re-emerged clutching the front grille and headlight of a Toyota Harrier, which he had skillfully stripped from the homeowner's family car.

The swift action by the police led to Ndich's immediate capture and he was marched to the station.

During interrogation, crucial leads were obtained about his accomplices and the market for the stolen parts.

