Undercover agents posed as minors and customers of prostitution for the five-days to understand how the prostitution ring operates/

According to a report by AFP, the suspect will face charges ranging from felony solicitation of a minor to sex trafficking and promotion of prostitution, according to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Minnesota’s chief law enforcement agency.

AFP reports that ‘One of those rescued was underage’,

“This operation is an example of the aggressive steps necessary to stop traffickers and johns who buy and sell people for sex in our communities,” the agency’s chief Drew Evans said in a statement.