Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Philippine judge rejects Duterte push for critic's arrest

Philippine judge rejects Duterte push for critic's arrest

The decision from a Manila court denied a government petition to take Senator Antonio Trillanes into custody on charges for which the lawmaker had already been granted amnesty.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Philippine Senator Antonio Trillanes, a fierce critic of President Rodrigo Duterte, smiles as he speaks to the media after a judge rejected an attempt to arrest him play

Philippine Senator Antonio Trillanes, a fierce critic of President Rodrigo Duterte, smiles as he speaks to the media after a judge rejected an attempt to arrest him

(AFP)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

A Philippine judge rejected on Monday an effort by President Rodrigo Duterte to arrest one of his fiercest critics, a decision hailed by opponents as a check on the leader and a victory for the rule of law.

The decision from a Manila court denied a government petition to take Senator Antonio Trillanes into custody on charges for which the lawmaker had already been granted amnesty.

Trillanes has attacked the president's deadly narcotics crackdown, but also accused Duterte of corruption and his son of involvement in drug dealing.

"We wish to thank Judge Andres Soriano who has singlehandedly upheld justice and the rule of law in the country despite extreme pressure coming from the Duterte regime," a beaming Trillanes told reporters.

The order for Trillanes' arrest stems from the president voiding in September an amnesty granted eight years ago to the senator, an ex-navy officer, for his role in two coup attempts in the mid-2000s.

Duterte alleged the lawmaker did not complete the requirements of filing an official application and admitting guilt, but Monday's ruling threw out those arguments.

However, this decision is unlikely to be the final word on this case. The Philippines' top court is weighing the constitutional questions posed by Duterte's amnesty revocation and the government all but pledged to appeal.

"This is not the end. Nobody has to claim total victory here," Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra told reporters. "This may be subject to review by the higher courts."

Monday's news came as Trillanes was on bail over another military uprising case that was revived by Duterte revoking the lawmaker's amnesty.

His arrest last month in that case made Trillanes the second senator critical of Duterte's drug war to be detained. Leila de Lima has been behind bars since February 2017 on charges she says were concocted to silence her.

Human Rights Watch called Monday's decision a temporary victory for rule of law in the Philippines.

"The Duterte administration's campaign is designed to silence Trillanes," HRW researcher Carlos Conde told AFP.

"We expect it (the government) to continue, even ramp up, this political harassment and intimidation," he added.

Trillanes had faced rebellion and coup d'etat charges for being among military officers who rose up against then president Gloria Arroyo over alleged corruption and mismanagement.

He led scores of junior officers in taking over part of a main district of Manila in 2003 and seized a posh Manila hotel in 2007 along with several armed followers as they demanded Arroyo's resignation.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Hong Kong mega bridge launch announcement sparks backlashbullet
2 Chile denies a glacier spat has chilled ties to Argentinabullet
3 Meghan joins Prince Harry to meet royal fans after restbullet

Related Articles

Climate Change Philippines revs up flagging green energy engine
Tedros Adhanom 'Just say no' to drug legalisation: WHO chief
Filipinos deeply conflicted on Duterte's drug war
In Japan Military officer killed during US-Philippine drill
Presidential Election Divided Brazil barrels towards uncertain presidential run-off
Politics Amid rising tensions with China, Japan just sent armored vehicles to foreign soil for the first time since World War II
Indonesia calls off grim search for dead in quake-tsunami
Rosmah Mansor Wife of ex-Malaysian leader charged with money laundering
UN criticized over latest picks for rights council
China, ASEAN start inaugural joint maritime drills

World

Saudi journalists collect their press passes for the Future Investment Initiative ahead of the conference running in Riyadh from October 23-25
Khashoggi fallout: Saudi conference no-shows
Poland's government moved to lower the age at which Supreme Court judges must retire from 70 to 65, prompting protests such as this in Warsaw in July
Poland Supreme Court judges return to work after EU court ruling
Honduran migrants heading to the United States, between Ciudad Hidalgo and Tapachula in Mexico's Chiapas state, on October 21, 2018
Trump: US to begin cutting aid to Central America over migrant caravan
Italy's Finance Minister Giovanni Tria (L) and EU finance chief Pierre Moscovici met in Rome last week
Deadline looms for Italy to ease EU budget concerns
X
Advertisement