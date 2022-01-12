The Chief Executive of Pfizer Inc., Albert Bourla announced on Monday that a specific vaccine targeting the Omicron variant of the coronavirus will be the most likely outcome of efforts being made to tackle the swelling numbers of infections being caused by the latest strain.
Pfizer CEO announces Omicron vaccine to be ready by March
The vaccine makers have been developing a new vaccine targeting the latest COVID strain.
The announcement was made while Bourla was speaking at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference whilst he commented on the partnership his organization has with BioNTech SE, merging efforts that should yield a vaccine targeting the Omicron variant.
With the dwindling fortunes of the previously issued vaccines against the Omicron variant, he said of the initial two shots adequacy at dealing with the new strain, “The two doses, they’re not enough for omicron,”. He then continued to say that “The third dose of the current vaccine is providing quite good protection against deaths, and decent protection against hospitalizations.”
Although the booster shots have been claimed to be 75% effective against symptomatic infections and 88% effective against hospitalizations, he said that the company will be ready with vaccines specifically targeting the Omicron variant by March whilst being sceptical about them still being needed by that time.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng