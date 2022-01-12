Pfizer CEO announces Omicron vaccine to be ready by March

The announcement was made while Bourla was speaking at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference whilst he commented on the partnership his organization has with BioNTech SE, merging efforts that should yield a vaccine targeting the Omicron variant.

With the dwindling fortunes of the previously issued vaccines against the Omicron variant, he said of the initial two shots adequacy at dealing with the new strain, “The two doses, they’re not enough for omicron,”. He then continued to say that “The third dose of the current vaccine is providing quite good protection against deaths, and decent protection against hospitalizations.”