Police arrested the 40-year-old Libertines frontman carrying two packets of cocaine, one already partly consumed, early Friday.

The singer opted for a simplified procedure for people caught using drugs, opting to pay daily 50-euro fines for 100 days, failing which he will be jailed, the Paris prosecutors' office said.

The sentence still has to be approved by a judge.

Doherty's lawyer Arash Derambarsh said his client, who is at the start of a major tour, had agreed to undergo full-time a medical treatment for his addiction to avoid a relapse.

The bad boy of British rock, as famous for having dated supermodel Kate Moss as for his music, has repeatedly made headlines for drugs offences.

In 2012, he was thrown out of a luxury rehab clinic in Thailand after claims he was a bad influence on other patients and did not try hard enough to kick his heroin habit.

