RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Peace talks brought no concrete results so far – Zelensky

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says peace talks with Russia have not led to any concrete results so far.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

“Yes, there is a negotiation process that will continue.

Recommended articles

“But so far it’s just words, nothing concrete,” Zelensky said in a video message published early Thursday.

He noted that Russia is not withdrawing voluntarily from the areas around Kiev and Chernihiv, but is being ousted there by the Ukrainian army.

“Kiev is noticing a deployment of Russian troops for new attacks in the Donbass region and we are preparing for that,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian leadership does not trust nice words, Zelensky explained, adding that the situation on the battlefield shows how things really are.

“And that’s the most important thing at the moment.

“We won’t give up anything and we will fight for every metre of our land, for every one of our people.”

Zelensky reiterated that Ukraine is fighting for freedom and to protect democracy and has the right to ask for help from partners for tanks, aircraft and artillery systems.

This is a fight for the survival of the Ukrainian nation, Zelensky stressed, in what he called a “patriotic war against Russia”.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

‘I regret my action’, Obiano’s wife apologises to Soludo over public fight with Bianca

‘I regret my action’, Obiano’s wife apologises to Soludo over public fight with Bianca

El-Rufai calls out military for refusing to bomb bandits' hideouts

El-Rufai calls out military for refusing to bomb bandits' hideouts

Obiano’s wife declares senatorial ambition 2 weeks after public fight with Bianca Ojukwu

Obiano’s wife declares senatorial ambition 2 weeks after public fight with Bianca Ojukwu

East -West road at 80% completion — Akpabio

East -West road at 80% completion — Akpabio

Peace talks brought no concrete results so far – Zelensky

Peace talks brought no concrete results so far – Zelensky

Citizens with Disabilities commend APC for electing members into NWC

Citizens with Disabilities commend APC for electing members into NWC

Buhari hosts Nigerien leader, Bazoum, to a State Visit Thursday

Buhari hosts Nigerien leader, Bazoum, to a State Visit Thursday

World Bank suspends Nigerian tech company for bribery

World Bank suspends Nigerian tech company for bribery

FG hands over 1.1km road to Fed.Poly Ukana-Uyo

FG hands over 1.1km road to Fed.Poly Ukana-Uyo

Trending

Ukraine war: Exclusion from G20 will not be ‘fatal,’ Russia says

Russian President Vladimir Putin.

North Korea launches intercontinental ballistic missile amid Russo-Ukrainian war

North Korea launches intercontinental ballistic missile amid Russo-Ukrainian war

Zelensky calls for worldwide protest against Russia war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Ghana lifts most COVID-19 restrictions

Nana Akufo-Addo (BBC)