Peace talk between Russia and Ukraine results in "heavier airstrikes"

Rudyk while speaking on the negotiation noted the anticipated attacks from Russia during the peace talk because of the words of the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin cannot be trusted.

The lawmaker while speaking with CNN said, “Tonight, there was ‘peaceful negotiations,’ that resulted in heavier airstrikes right after the negotiation ended up.

“And right now, the airstrikes intensified and there are more arms for the whole night. We anticipated this because — let me give you some tips and tricks on talking to Putin.”

She further stated that a Russian would say a thing and do the opposite, hence they should not be trusted, especially at this time of crisis.

Rudyk added that she expects the president of Russia to kill more Ukrainians after the peace talk.

Reports had earlier stated that a peace talk was held between Russia and Ukrainian delegates at the Belarusian borders on Monday.

After the talks, both countries agreed to consult and meet again on a yet-to-be-announced date.