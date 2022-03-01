RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Peace talk between Russia and Ukraine results in "heavier airstrikes"

Authors:

Ima Elijah

“And right now, the airstrikes intensified and there are more arms for the whole night. We anticipated this because — let me give you some tips and tricks on talking to Putin.”

Zelensky and Putin
Zelensky and Putin

A member of Ukraine parliament, Kira Oleksandrivna Rudyk, on Monday, February 28, 2022, disclosed that the peace talk between her country and Russia ended with heavier airstrikes in Kyiv.

Recommended articles

Rudyk while speaking on the negotiation noted the anticipated attacks from Russia during the peace talk because of the words of the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin cannot be trusted.

The lawmaker while speaking with CNN said, “Tonight, there was ‘peaceful negotiations,’ that resulted in heavier airstrikes right after the negotiation ended up.

And right now, the airstrikes intensified and there are more arms for the whole night. We anticipated this because — let me give you some tips and tricks on talking to Putin.

She further stated that a Russian would say a thing and do the opposite, hence they should not be trusted, especially at this time of crisis.

Rudyk added that she expects the president of Russia to kill more Ukrainians after the peace talk.

Reports had earlier stated that a peace talk was held between Russia and Ukrainian delegates at the Belarusian borders on Monday.

After the talks, both countries agreed to consult and meet again on a yet-to-be-announced date.

However, the Ukrainian presidency had demanded an immediate Russian ceasefire and troop withdrawal ahead of the talks.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Omoyele Sowore joins 2023 presidential race

Omoyele Sowore joins 2023 presidential race

President Zelenskyy is inexperienced - S/ Korean ruling party presidential candidate

President Zelenskyy is inexperienced - S/ Korean ruling party presidential candidate

Russia-Ukraine war: Implications for African development

Russia-Ukraine war: Implications for African development

Peace talk between Russia and Ukraine results in heavier airstrikes

Peace talk between Russia and Ukraine results in "heavier airstrikes"

NCDC says COVID-19 killed over 3,000 Nigerians in 2 years

NCDC says COVID-19 killed over 3,000 Nigerians in 2 years

NYSC warns corps members against cultism

NYSC warns corps members against cultism

Buhari leaves Abuja for Kenya, London for two-week medical checkup

Buhari leaves Abuja for Kenya, London for two-week medical checkup

First batch of Ghanaians evacuated from Ukraine arrive in Ghana

First batch of Ghanaians evacuated from Ukraine arrive in Ghana

Russia-Ukraine crisis: CPPE highlights implications for Nigerian economy

Russia-Ukraine crisis: CPPE highlights implications for Nigerian economy

Trending

Who gave NATO the right to kill Gadhafi? – Angry Putin asked 10 years ago (video)

Muammar Gadhafi and Vladimir Putin

What is going on between Russia and Ukraine?

Putin attacks parts of Ukraine

Ukraine says Russia has suffered 2,800 casualties since beginning of invasion

Ukrainian servicemen ride on tanks towards the front line with Russian forces in the Lugansk region of Ukraine on February 25, 2022

6 Nigerian footballers affected by Russia-Ukraine tensions

How Vladamir Putin's military action against Ukraine affects Nigerian players