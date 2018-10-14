Pulse.ng logo
Paper bomb attack on Italy's far-right League

The head of Italy's far-right League on Saturday shrugged off a paper bomb attack on a local party office, a day after demonstrators burned his effigy in the first large protests since the coalition government took power.

  Published:
The bomb shattered the windows of the Ala office in northern Italy, ahead of a planned visit by Italian deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini (pictured October 8, 2018) play

The bomb shattered the windows of the Ala office in northern Italy, ahead of a planned visit by Italian deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini (pictured October 8, 2018)

(AFP/File)

The bomb shattered the windows of the Ala office in northern Italy in the early hours of the morning, ahead of a planned visit by Matteo Salvini, who is Italy's deputy prime minister.

"If they think they can scare us with these cowardly acts they are seriously wrong," he said on Facebook, blaming the attack on "anarchists" and calling for two suspects detained by police to be jailed.

On Friday, students had demonstrated across the country against the government, with protesters in Turin burning effigies of Salvini and his fellow deputy prime minister Luigi di Maio, head of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement.

It was the first large demonstration against the populist government since it was sworn in in June.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

