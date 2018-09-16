Pulse.ng logo
Palestinian teen dies from wounds in Gaza unrest: ministry

A Palestinian teenager has died after being shot by Israeli forces last month during protests and clashes along the Gaza border, the health ministry in the enclave said.

Palestinians protest along the Israel-Gaza border on September 14, 2018 as Israeli forces fire tear gas canisters through smoke from burning tyres play

Palestinians protest along the Israel-Gaza border on September 14, 2018 as Israeli forces fire tear gas canisters through smoke from burning tyres

(AFP/File)

Saheeb Abu Kashef, 16, died late Saturday after being shot on August 3 east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, according to the ministry.

At least 180 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed since protests and clashes erupted along the border on March 30.

One Israeli soldier has been killed since then.

Israel accuses Hamas, the Islamist movement that runs the Gaza Strip, of seeking to use the protests to carry out attacks or infiltrations.

It says its actions are necessary to defend the border.

Palestinians and rights groups say protesters have been shot while posing little threat.

Israel and Hamas have fought three wars since 2008.

