Pakistan confirms 101 new COVID-19 cases

Pakistan on Tuesday confirmed 101 new COVID-19 cases and no death was recorded during the day, the country’s ministry

Coronavirus in Pakistan (DW)

There are 9,394 active cases in the country, including 262 patients who are in critical condition.

Pakistan’s southern Sindh province was the most affected region in terms of the number of cases.

It has a record of 576,407 infections cases followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 505,486 cases so far.

